You are human version of hypocrisy: BJP slams Rahul for staying silent on arrest of journalists in Karnataka

"Your CM @hd_kumaraswamy openly threatens & abuses journalists. Journalist Santosh Thammaiah arrested for speaking against atrocity of Tippu. FIR filed on @VishweshwarBhat for reporting on CM's sons behaviour. You're exactly how a human version of 'hypocrisy' would look like," it tweeted in a reply to Gandhi.

The Karnataka BJP Tuesday accused Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of openly threatening and abusing journalists in the state and said he should listen to his "friend" Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP was reacting to a tweet by Gandhi, who is the Congress president, against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the action against scribes in the northern state.

It listed out incidents of police action against some journalists in the state and also accused Gandhi of "hypocrisy".

"Your CM @hd_kumaraswamy openly threatens & abuses journalists. Journalist Santosh Thammaiah arrested for speaking against atrocity of Tippu. FIR filed on @VishweshwarBhat for reporting on CM's sons behaviour. You're exactly how a human version of 'hypocrisy' would look like," it tweeted in a reply to Gandhi.

"@hd_kumaraswamy anna, your friend @rahulgandhi thinks you are behaving foolishly by arresting people who are posting memes or writing blogs against you. But he is scared to name you, fearing that you will pull the plug & his party will be out of power in Karnataka! Listen to him," the Karnataka BJP said in a tweet.