Yearender 2021: From Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold to drop in fertility rate, the many firsts India witnessed this year

As we bid adieu to 2021 to usher in 2022, let us take a look at this year's some big milestones.

  • Dec 28, 2021, 01:01 PM IST

The year 2021 has been a year of many firsts for the country. From Neeraj Chopra winning the first gold ever in a track and field event in the Olympics to India hitting the one billion Covid vaccination milestone, this year has been nothing short of remarkable. As we bid adieu to 2021 to usher in 2022, let us take a look at this year's some big milestones:

1. One billion COVID-19 vaccination

On 21 October 2021, India created history by administering 1 billion COVID-19 vaccination doses. 

2. Neeraj Chopra won first Olympic gold in track and field event

On 7 August 2021, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won India’s first gold medal in the Olympics in a track and field event.

3. Indian girls hockey team enters Tokyo Olympics 2020 semi-finals

On 2 August 2021, the Indian women's hockey team had created history after they had entered the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

4. First meeting between Pope Francis and PM Narendra Modi

On 30 October 2021, Pope Francis and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for the primary time on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. 

5. Ladakh gets its first FM radio station

On 15 December 2021, Ladakh got its first-ever FM radio station in its capital metropolis Ladakh.

6. India's fertility rate drops for the first time

On 25 November 2021, India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR), the average number of children per woman, has further declined from 2.2 to 2 at the national level and ranged from 1.4 in Chandigarh to 2.4 in Uttar Pradesh, according to a Health Ministry survey.

