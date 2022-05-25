Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment, see what happened in court

NIA had demanded the maximum punishment, the death penalty for Yasin Malik, while the defence pleaded for life imprisonment.

In a terror funding case, the NIA court in Delhi convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik of life imprisonment. Malik's case has to do with terrorist and separatist activities that shook the Kashmir valley during 2017.

As for punishment, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) wanted the death penalty, but the defense wanted life imprisonment. Here's what happened: