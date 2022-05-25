Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2955618
Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment, see what happened in court

NIA had demanded the maximum punishment, the death penalty for Yasin Malik, while the defence pleaded for life imprisonment.

  • DNA Web Team
  • |
  • May 25, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

In a terror funding case, the NIA court in Delhi convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik of life imprisonment. Malik's case has to do with terrorist and separatist activities that shook the Kashmir valley during 2017.

As for punishment, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) wanted the death penalty, but the defense wanted life imprisonment. Here's what happened:

1. Yasin Malik charged for hatching criminal conspiracy

1/8

Yasin Malik has been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, other unlawful activities, and disturbing peace in Kashmir.

(Photo: ANI)

2. The court's order on May 19

2/8

The court had on May 19 convicted Malik and had directed the NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed.

(Photo: ANI)

3. Yasin Malik to accept hanging if proven guilty

3/8

In the arguments before the sentencing, Malik told the court that he will accept hanging if the intelligence agencies prove any terror-related activities involving him.

(Photo: ANI)

4. Yasin Malik is responsible for the Kashmiri Pandits` exodus

4/8

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) meanwhile told the court that Malik is responsible for the Kashmiri Pandits` exodus from the Valley as it argued for the death sentence for him. 

(Photo: ANI)

5. Patiala House security tightened

5/8

The security at Patiala House was tightened, and sniffer dogs were used to search for bombs.

(Photo: PTI)

6. Yasin Malik's relatives and neighbours prayed for his well-being

6/8

JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik's relatives and neighbours prayed for his well-being at Maisuma in Srinagar on the eve of his sentencing in a terror case by a special NIA court in Delhi.

(Photo: PTI)

7. Shops remained closed at Lal Chowk

7/8

Today, businesses in Lal Chowk remained closed, while further safety precautions were taken throughout Srinagar.
(Photo: IANS)

8. Life imprisonmen to Yasin Malik

8/8

The NIA court in Delhi on May 25th, 2022 awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

(Photo: PTI)

