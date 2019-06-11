Wreckage of missing AN-32 spotted, IAF to drop search teams tomorrow

On Tuesday, the Indian Air Force said that they had found the wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft.
The wreckage of the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force was spotted on Tuesday 16 km north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh, eight days after it went missing after taking off from Assam's Jorhat.
The aircraft had 13 people on board and the IAF said efforts are on to establish the status of the occupants.
"The wreckage of the aircraft was spotted today 16 kms north of Lipo, north east of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12,000 ft by the IAF Mi-17 helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone," the IAF said in a statement.
IAF to air drop search teams, including Garud commandos, IAF mountaineers & other ground forces tomorrow morning to search the area for more wreckage of AN32 Aircraft & possible survivors of the 13 personnel who were on-board it; wreckage is spotted at 12,000 ft
"Efforts are now continuing to establish the status of occupants and establish survivors. Further details will be communicated as the recovery actions progress," it said.
The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft lost contact on the afternoon of June 3 after taking off from Jorhat for Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China.
A total of eight aircrew and five passengers were on board the aircraft.
The AN-32 is a twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft and the IAF currently operates a sizeable number of it.
The IAF launched a massive operation to trace the missing aircraft but the search was badly hit by poor weather conditions.
The assets deployed for the operation included Sukhoi-30 aircraft in addition to a fleet of C-130J and AN-32 planes and Mi-17 and ALH helicopters. The ground forces included troops from the Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police and state police.
ISRO's Cartosat and RISAT satellites were also used to take images of the area around Menchuka
The wreckage of the missing An32 was spotted today 16 Kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft by the IAF Mi-17 Helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone.
1. Search re-started on Monday
Aerial search operations had resumed on Monday after a gap of two days as efforts to trace a missing transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force continued for eighth consecutive days in remote Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.
The AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), with eight crew and five passengers on board, went missing on June 3.
Shillong-based IAF spokesman Ratnakar Singh said that despite rigorous search operations by IAF, Army, district administrations and locals on Monday, whereabouts of the ill-fated plane could not be ascertained.
"Helicopters and C-130J aircraft were carrying out aerial search operations during the day, while it will be continued during the night by UAV and C-130J aircraft to locate the missing aircraft," the spokesman said.
Search efforts by ground teams of Indian Army, ITBP, state police and locals continued in full force in the mountainous area, he said.
Aerial search resumed on Monday after a gap of two days.
On Sunday, a fleet of helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicle and C-130J aircraft had taken to the skies but they landed back due to rain and poor weather.
2. No search on Saturday
The aerial search operation could not take place on Saturday as well.
On Monday, the IAF deployed more helicopters, transport aircraft and has expanded the search area significantly since the beginning of the operations.
More areas were being covered by airborne sensors and satellites, and the imaging is being followed-up by close analysis of data for its synergistic amalgamation with search operations.
With eight crew members and five armed forces personnel on board, the IAF aircraft lost contact with the ground control before it went off radar on June 3.
The Russian-made plane, which was on its way to Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Shi-Yomi district Arunachal Pradesh from Jorhat in Assam, went missing 33 minutes after it took off at 12.27 am.
The IAF had on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing information about location of the AN-32 transport aircraft.
3. IAF chief reviewed ops
On Saturday, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa reviewed the overall search operation at a high-level meeting in Assam's Jorhat airbase.
He also interacted with families of the officers and airmen who were on board the aircraft.
The assets deployed for the operation included Sukhoi-30 aircraft in addition to a fleet of C-130J and AN-32 planes and Mi-17 and ALH helicopters.
The ground forces included troops from the Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police and state police.
The IAF has been regularly updating the families of all air warriors on board the aircraft about the rescue operation.
The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft was deployed earlier this week as it has electro-optical and infra-red sensors which could be helpful in the search operation.
IAF officials said ISRO's Cartosat and RISAT satellites are taking images of the area around Menchuka to help the rescuers find the plane