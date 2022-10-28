World's tallest Shiva statue to be unveiled in Rajasthan's Rajsamand; here's what it looks like

The Shiva statue is the world's tallest and was built to resist winds of up to 250 kilometres per hour and survive for 250 years.

The 369-foot-tall monument of Lord Shiva, entitled "Viswas Swaroopam," which was built in Nathdwara town in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, will be launched this Saturday in the presence of preacher Morari Bapu, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, assembly speaker CP Joshi, and other dignitaries.

The monument is located 45 kilometres (km) from Udaipur, and it is billed as the highest Shiva statue in the world.