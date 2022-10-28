World's tallest Shiva statue to be unveiled in Rajasthan's Rajsamand; here's what it looks like

The Shiva statue is the world's tallest and was built to resist winds of up to 250 kilometres per hour and survive for 250 years.
The 369-foot-tall monument of Lord Shiva, entitled "Viswas Swaroopam," which was built in Nathdwara town in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, will be launched this Saturday in the presence of preacher Morari Bapu, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, assembly speaker CP Joshi, and other dignitaries.
The monument is located 45 kilometres (km) from Udaipur, and it is billed as the highest Shiva statue in the world.
The statue, which is installed on a hilltop over 51 bighas and designed to evoke a meditative state, is believed to be seen from a distance of 20 kilometres.
Even at night, the monument is easy to see because to the unique lighting, as confirmed by the program's spokeswoman Jaiprakash Mali.
Ten years and three thousand tonnes of steel and iron, and two and a half million cubic tonnes of concrete and sand went into its making. In August 2012, then-CM Ashok Gehlot and Morari Bapu helped lay the project's cornerstone.
Immediately after the statue's unveiling on October 29, a nine-day religious celebration will continue until the evening of November 6.
Also, throughout the course of the nine-day celebration, religious speaker Morari Bapu will perform the Ram Katha.
(With inputs from PTI)