World Environment Day: Kapil Dev, Jackie Shroff and other celebs participate in #SelfiewithSapling

Calling for active public participation in World Environment Day celebrations on 5 June, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar launched #SelfieWithSapling campaign, urging people to plant a sapling and click a selfie with it.

Calling for active public participation in World Environment Day celebrations on 5 June, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar launched #SelfieWithSapling campaign, urging people to plant a sapling and click a selfie with it.

Javadekar, who took charge as the environment minister on Saturday, said 'jan bhagidari' (people's participation) is integral to tackling environmental issues, and it has to be a people's movement.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change organised to motivate people towards afforestation. The event was attened by several celebrities like Kapil Dev, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda & others.

On the occasion of World Environment Day (WED), President Ram Nath Kovind reaffirmed the commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet, adding that living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos.

Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday on the World Environment Day.

"Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet," the prime minister tweeted.

WED is celebrated every year on June 5. It is the United Nation's principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. It is organised around a theme in order to draw attention towards pressing environmental issues.

The theme for this year is "Beat Air Pollution" and the host nation is China.

All photos from official twitter handle of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

(Inputs from agencies)