World Children's Day 2022: India's iconic buildings lit up in blue, see pictures

World Children's Day is being observed on Sunday, November 20.

India’s iconic buildings, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate, were illuminated in blue colour on Saturday, November 19, on the eve of World Children’s Day to convey solidarity on the issue of child rights. The buildings will also be illuminated on Sunday. 

The ‘goblue campaign’ this week is symbolic of support to create a more safe and healthy environment for children. Check out the stunning pictures of the iconic monuments below.

1. India Gate

India Gate
UNICEF India is facilitating a series of events and engagements to promote the rights and welfare of children, regardless of gender, race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or socio-economic status. (Photo: PTI)

2. Qutub Minar

Qutub Minar
Qutub Minar was illuminated in blue colour on the occasion of World Children's Day on Saturday. Earlier, UNICEF said the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament building, State Legislative Assembly buildings and iconic historical monuments across India will illuminate in blue light. (Photo: Twitter/UNinIndia)

3. Parliament and North Block

Parliament and North Block
A reflection of the North Block and Parliament House that are illuminated with blue lights is seen in a fountain on the eve of World Children's Day.

Child rights week is celebrated across India from November 14-20, starting from National Children’s Day to World Children’s Day. (Photo: ANI)

4. Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan
A view of Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminated in blue colour on the occasion of World Children's Day. Every child is born with indelible rights, and deserves to be celebrated, included, and protected especially those marginalised and vulnerable. (Photo: IANS)

5. Events on World's Children's Day

Events on World's Children's Day
UNICEF India is facilitating a series of events and engagements to promote the rights and welfare of children, regardless of gender, race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or socio-economic status. (Photo: Twitter/UNICEF India)

READ | World Children's Day 2022: History, significance and theme of this special day

