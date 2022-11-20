World Children's Day 2022: India's iconic buildings lit up in blue, see pictures

India’s iconic buildings, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate, were illuminated in blue colour on Saturday, November 19, on the eve of World Children’s Day to convey solidarity on the issue of child rights. The buildings will also be illuminated on Sunday.

The ‘goblue campaign’ this week is symbolic of support to create a more safe and healthy environment for children. Check out the stunning pictures of the iconic monuments below.