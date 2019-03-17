With praise for Imran Khan and Arvind Kejriwal on his lips, Shah Faesal launches Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Shah Faesal launched his party - the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement - here on Sunday.

Faesal had quit government service in January this year as a mark of protest against the "unabated killings" in Kashmir and "lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union government." He had also alleged "insidious attacks on the special identity of the Jammu and Kashmir and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of hypernationalism."