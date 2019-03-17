Search icon
With praise for Imran Khan and Arvind Kejriwal on his lips, Shah Faesal launches Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Shah Faesal launched his party - the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement - here on Sunday.

  Mar 17, 2019, 05:49 PM IST

Faesal had quit government service in January this year as a mark of protest against the "unabated killings" in Kashmir and "lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union government." He had also alleged "insidious attacks on the special identity of the Jammu and Kashmir and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of hypernationalism."

1. Praises Kejriwal, Imran Khan

Speaking at the launch of his political quarter, Faesal said, "I went into civil service to help people but the situation in the state has made me switch my path and I am entering into politics."

He also praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their "political commitment". "I praise both of them because even after facing so many challenges in politics they never bowed down," he said.

2. Vision document

The vision document of the party stated that the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement "shall pursue a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir problem as per the will and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir State." The party aims at achieving "sustainable peace" in the state and has also pledged to open the "ancient Silk Route civilization so that Jammu and Kashmir can reemerge as a corridor of peace between various South Asian neighbours."

In an effort to emerge as an inclusive outfit, the party seeks "political representation for under-represented communities like Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians and Kashmiri Pandits."

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader and activist Sheila Rashid also joined the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement

3. Kanhaiya Kumar tweets in support

4. Imran deserves Nobel Peace Prize: Shah Faesal

Earlier, also Shah Faesal had praised Pakistani PM Imran Khan saying he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize.

