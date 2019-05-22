'Why don't we invoke UN and other intn'l bodies': Shehla Rashid's proposal to opposition leaders on EVM row

Shocking!
Former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid who is now part of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement party formed by ex- IAS officer Shah Faesal on counting day eve posted a tweet thread about EVMs.
Expressing frustration about how the opposition is not taking the matter up seriously, Rashid suggested several alternatives and extreme steps to truly bring the EVM issue to the forefront.
According to Rashid, opposition parties if necessary should boycott polls and she even went on to say that UN and other international bodies can be invoked. So essentially, Rashid advocated for foreign intervention in India's internal politics.
This comes on a day when EC has snubbed the opposition's demands regarding EVM.
AAP meltdown on counting eve, Saurabh Bharadwaj says EC's EVM decision 'can lead to Civil War'
The Election Commission on Wednesday rejected the demand of opposition parties which sought tallying of VVPAT slips for an entire assembly segment if even one of the five samples does not match with votes polled in EVMs.
The current provisions say five randomly-selected EVMs will be verified in each assembly segment with the VVPAT slips
The decision comes a day after leaders of 22 opposition parties, led by TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, met EC officials and alleged discrepancies in EVM machines. They also demanded that the EVM-VVPAT tally should be done at the beginning of the process of counting.
The delegation also included the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who handed over a memorandum to the Commission enlisting their demands.
"If any discrepancy is found in the tally, then VVPAT for the whole assembly segment should be counted. We do not know what is the problem of the Election Commission? Former Chief Election Commissioner has also endorsed our demand. Former President (Pranab Mukherjee) also made it very clear that EC should keep transparency and create confidence among Indian voters," Naidu had said after the meeting on Tuesday.
With ANI inputs
1. What is Shehla Rashid's point
Full text of Shehla Rashid's tweet thread:
As a member of the opposition, I feel that we lack clarity on what we are fighting against. If we are alleging EVM fraud, then all of us should boycott elections till EVMs are abolished. If we're agitated about movement of EVMs near strongrooms, then we should demand repoll.
Lack of seriousness about our own allegations will harm the cause. When we say EVM fraud, we feel relatively helpless. If we are talking about replacement of EVMs, then what we are alleging is rigging. This calls for a demand to hold fresh polls, and we should be serious about it.
I see only BJP demanding fresh polls in Bengal where they allege booth capturing, etc. Why hasn't the opposition demanded fresh polls where alleged rigging has occurred? There's a difference between MCC violation, EVM fraud, and rigging. Each calls for different measures.
It's our institutions at stake. Appeal to all big opposition leaders to take this seriously, call for joint meetings and take a decision. This is about the democratic process! Our protest can't be outcome based.
Whether these leaders are in govt at the centre or not, they represent us. They represent a huge part of the democratic mandate. It's sad to see that our national leaders aren't taking themselves as seriously as they should. Why don't we invoke UN and other int'l bodies?
I'm sorry, but EVM rigging can't be part of election rhetoric merely. This is not an election issue. It's an existential issue that is threatening the health of our democracy. Opposition leaders need to take united decisions and FIGHT this out, if we believe our own words.
Haven't said this till now, but the EVM rigging conference in London was a joke, and it sabotaged the genuine concerns regarding EVMs. Yes, EVMs can be hacked, but what are your workers doing? Where are your experts? Why not take @ECISVEEP collectively to courts and int'l media?
Unfortunately, political parties within themselves do not have a clear stance on EVMs. They haven't called any internal party meetings to arrive at one position regarding EVMs. Ask them in private and they'll say something different. I'm sorry, but democracy is non-negotiable.
Also, these episodes show the need to work on ground, at local and regional levels, have a strong cadre that is vigilant and aware. Realised this long back, hence the move from national stage to regional politics. We need to leave Delhi & strengthen our parties at regional levels.
Even if we really have lost, not all is lost. There's still the obligation upon us to fight for our political and democratic rights.
Rashid tweeted:
Even if we really have lost, not all is lost. There's still the obligation upon us to fight for our political and democratic rights.— Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) May 22, 2019
-end of thread-
2. Shah slams opposition's demand
BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday criticised the "frustrated" Opposition parties for raising objections against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), saying that the opposing EVM amounts to disrespect of the people's mandate.
"Protesting against EVM is disrespect of the people's mandate. The 22 opposition parties are frustrated with the defeat and tarnishing the image of our democracy by raising questions over it," Shah said in a series of tweets.
He termed the Opposition demand of increasing vote tally with VVPAs as "unconstitutional".
"Just two days before counting, twenty-two opposition parties' demand for change in the electoral system is unconstitutional. No such decision can be made unless all parties agree for it," he said.
He alleged that the Opposition started raising the question on EVM after the completion of six phases of voting which intensified after exit polls predicted NDA getting a clear mandate.
"The Opposition started ruckus on EVM after the completion of six phases of polling and it intensified after exit poll results. Exit polls are conducted on voters' opinion, not on the basis of EVM," Shah said.
The BJP chief asked as to how the opposition parties can raise questions on the credibility of EVMs based on exit polls results.
Shah asserted that the maximum of the dissenting parties has been in power after being elected through the same voting system. "If they do not believe on EVM, why did they take power after getting a mandate in elections?" he asked.
He slammed RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha for his "bloodshed" comment and asked him as to who it was challenging with the remark.
Alleging suspicious EVM movement, Kushwaha, on Tuesday, had said: "We got the news that a vehicle laden with EVMs was caught. We want to say that people are getting angry. If this continues, then there will be blood on the streets. Karpoori Thakur used to say that to protect the sanctity of votes, the people should be prepared to pick up arms."
He said that the Supreme Court took note of more than three PILs on cases related to vote counting and verification. Shah accused the Opposition of questioning order by raising objections on EVM.
3. What is opposition saying?
The Congress on Wednesday slammed the Election Commission for rejecting the demand of major opposition parties for 100 per cent counting of VVPATs in case if even one of them did not match with the selected sample and said the EC has lost its credibility.
Reacting to the EC decision, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporoters that the poll body's decision has not been formally communicated to them and that they were not hopeful of getting any detailed reason from for the rejection of their demand.
He said Election Commission means "Eradicated Credibility" and EVMs have become "Electronic Victory Machines" for BJP.
"Our demands were rejected by the EC and we have not been formally communicated. In the 15-20 orders of rejection that we have got not more than 4 lines have been used to give explanation or reason. We are also not hopeful of getting any reason from the Election Commission," said Singhvi.