'Why don't we invoke UN and other intn'l bodies': Shehla Rashid's proposal to opposition leaders on EVM row

1/3

Full text of Shehla Rashid's tweet thread:

As a member of the opposition, I feel that we lack clarity on what we are fighting against. If we are alleging EVM fraud, then all of us should boycott elections till EVMs are abolished. If we're agitated about movement of EVMs near strongrooms, then we should demand repoll.

Lack of seriousness about our own allegations will harm the cause. When we say EVM fraud, we feel relatively helpless. If we are talking about replacement of EVMs, then what we are alleging is rigging. This calls for a demand to hold fresh polls, and we should be serious about it.

I see only BJP demanding fresh polls in Bengal where they allege booth capturing, etc. Why hasn't the opposition demanded fresh polls where alleged rigging has occurred? There's a difference between MCC violation, EVM fraud, and rigging. Each calls for different measures.



It's our institutions at stake. Appeal to all big opposition leaders to take this seriously, call for joint meetings and take a decision. This is about the democratic process! Our protest can't be outcome based.



Whether these leaders are in govt at the centre or not, they represent us. They represent a huge part of the democratic mandate. It's sad to see that our national leaders aren't taking themselves as seriously as they should. Why don't we invoke UN and other int'l bodies?



I'm sorry, but EVM rigging can't be part of election rhetoric merely. This is not an election issue. It's an existential issue that is threatening the health of our democracy. Opposition leaders need to take united decisions and FIGHT this out, if we believe our own words.

Haven't said this till now, but the EVM rigging conference in London was a joke, and it sabotaged the genuine concerns regarding EVMs. Yes, EVMs can be hacked, but what are your workers doing? Where are your experts? Why not take @ECISVEEP collectively to courts and int'l media?



Unfortunately, political parties within themselves do not have a clear stance on EVMs. They haven't called any internal party meetings to arrive at one position regarding EVMs. Ask them in private and they'll say something different. I'm sorry, but democracy is non-negotiable.

Also, these episodes show the need to work on ground, at local and regional levels, have a strong cadre that is vigilant and aware. Realised this long back, hence the move from national stage to regional politics. We need to leave Delhi & strengthen our parties at regional levels.

Even if we really have lost, not all is lost. There's still the obligation upon us to fight for our political and democratic rights.

Rashid tweeted: