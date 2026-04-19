Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge

3 . Allegations of foul play

3

The timing of the accident has raised questions, with several alleging foul play. The accident comes at a time when Ashok Kharat has been arrested with serious charges of sexual exploitations and recording MMS videos for blackmailing several women. Opposition parties in Maharashta, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are demanding thorough invstigations, as they alleged it involes foul play to hide JKharat's misdeeds.