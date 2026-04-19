Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge

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INDIA
Vanshika Tyagi | Apr 19, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
1.Ashok Kharat clos aide dies in accident
The horrific road accident occurred near Dhotre village when Jitendra Shelkee was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district. The deceased are Jitendra Shelke (55) and his wife Anuradha (50). His son has sustained serious injuries.
2.Who was Jitendra Shelke?
Dr Jitendra Shelke was the business partner of Ashok Kharat and was the Vice President of Shri Shivnika Sansthan, the Trust that managed the Ishanyeshwar Mahadev temple that Kharat founded at Mirgaon in Nashik. He was a close aide to Kharat and was in the No. 2 position at Shivnika Sansthan.
3.Allegations of foul play
The timing of the accident has raised questions, with several alleging foul play. The accident comes at a time when Ashok Kharat has been arrested with serious charges of sexual exploitations and recording MMS videos for blackmailing several women. Opposition parties in Maharashta, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are demanding thorough invstigations, as they alleged it involes foul play to hide JKharat's misdeeds.
4.ED raid and accident on same day
The accident occurred on the same day as when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple premises linked to Ashok Kharat in Nashik district. Officials stated that the agency seized Rs 42 lakh in cash during the operations and attached immovable properties worth Rs 2.40 crore belonging to Kharat and his associates.
5.Ashok Kharat Scandal
Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed ‘godman’, numerologist and an influential astrologer was arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch for allegedly raping women and taking advantage of several 'devotees' and recording videos. He lure women with his performance of big rituals, occult practices, and claims of possessing divine powers. He now faces charges of rape, exploitation, extortion, fraud and several others.