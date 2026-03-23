Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar, 20 arrested, details here

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INDIA
Anshika Pandey | Mar 23, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
1.Who was 'Farse Wale Baba'?
'Farse Wale Baba', also known as Chandrashekhar, was a cow vigilante and the head of the Ajnokh Gaushala in Barsana, near Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He was involved in monitoring cattle transport and protecting cows in the area. His gaushala (cow shelter) in Ajanokh housed around 350 to 400 rescued cows. On March 22, 2026, he tragically died in a road accident while inspecting a container on the Agra-Delhi highway near the Haryana border.
2.The Accident
Farse Wale Baba was hit by a truck while checking a container for illegal cattle transport around 4 AM. He was critically injured and died in the accident. The truck driver was also seriously injured and later passed away during treatment in Agra. His death sparked immediate unrest among local supporters.
3.Outbreak of Violence
After the accident, rumours spread that the truck driver had survived or other misleading information circulated online. Supporters blocked the Chhata highway for four hours, clashed with police and engaged in stone-pelting. Government vehicles, including those of the SDM and ADM, were damaged, and dozens of police personnel were injured in the violence.
4.Police Action and Arrests
Mathura Police acted swiftly to restore order. They filed four separate FIRs across three police stations and arrested 20 people involved in the violence, including Daks Chauhan, Akku Pandit, and others. Seventeen teams conducted raids at over 45 locations, and 80 additional rioters were identified through video evidence. Police also recovered 15 bikes, bricks, stones, sticks and seven cartridges from the rioters.
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5.Appeals and Public Message
SSP Shlok Kumar urged people not to spread rumours or fake news on social media. Authorities implemented a sector scheme with constant police and magistrate patrols to prevent further violence. The police emphasised that the accident was unintentional and that all actions are under legal investigation. The public was urged to stay calm and avoid speculation that could trigger more unrest.