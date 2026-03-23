Who was 'Farsa Wale Baba'? Cow vigilante's death sparks major uproar, 20 arrested, details here

1 . Who was 'Farse Wale Baba'?

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'Farse Wale Baba', also known as Chandrashekhar, was a cow vigilante and the head of the Ajnokh Gaushala in Barsana, near Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He was involved in monitoring cattle transport and protecting cows in the area. His gaushala (cow shelter) in Ajanokh housed around 350 to 400 rescued cows. On March 22, 2026, he tragically died in a road accident while inspecting a container on the Agra-Delhi highway near the Haryana border.