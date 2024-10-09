trendingPhotosDetail

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, controversial Hindu sheer booked over 'Prophet hate speech'?

Yati Narsinghanand is a Ghaziabad based Hindu priest who has been booked over his derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, an Islamic religious leader and the founder of Islam. The remarks led to massive protests in several parts of the country.

Yati Narsinghanand, chief priest of Ghaziabad-based Dasna temple, often makes headlines with his contentious remarks. He was jailed previously over hate speech and released on a bail, under the condition that he abstain from making similar derogatory remarks.

1. Who is Yati Narsinghanand?

1/5 Yati Narsinghanand, 61, was born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. His real name is Deepak Tyagi. His grandfather Raghuvir Singh Tyagi was a freedom fighter and Congress leader.

2. Educational Background

2/5 Narsinghanand completed his primary education in Hapur. He earned a degree in Chemical Technology from a prestigious university in Moscow. However, he came back to India in 1996 and later kickstarted his journey as a priest.

3. Aspired to become an MP

3/5 Yati Narsinghanand, aspiring to become an MP, joined Samajwadi Party under the leadership of late former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. However, he had resigned after three months. By 2000, his family left him which prompted him to take shelter at Dasna-based Shiv Shakti Dham, Ghaziabad.

4. Runs Hindu organisations

4/5 Besides being a priest, he also runs Hindu organisations under names 'Hindu Swabhiman' and 'Dharm Sena'. According to a media report, he currently holds around 20 criminal cases against him, including murder attempt, hate speech and abatement to suicide.

