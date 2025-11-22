FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to tie knot to US billionaire's daughter Netra Mantena in lavish Udaipur wedding, featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list, his business is...

India's biggest wedding of 2025 has officially started in Udaipur, City of Lakes. US Pharma King Rama Raju Mantena is hosting a lavish and high-profile wedding festivities for her daughter Netra Mantena. Who is Vamsi Gadiraju 'Groom of the year'?

Vanshika Tyagi | Nov 22, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

1.Vamsi Gadiraju

Vamsi Gadiraju
1

Netra Mantena said Yes!, to Vamsi Gadiraju romantic proposal. Vamsi Gadiraju is officially the 'groom of the year'. He is set to tie knot to US Pharma King daughter Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena, with four-day lavish wedding festivities already kickstarted in Udaipur. Vamsi Gadiraju is an entrepreneur and a computer science grad. 

2.Vamsi Gadiraju education

Vamsi Gadiraju education
2

Vamsi Gadiraju has pursued a degree in Computer Science from Columbia University. He completed his schooling from The Harker School in California, US.

3.Vamsi Gadiraju is cofounder of Superorder

Vamsi Gadiraju is cofounder of Superorder
3

Vamsi Gadiraju’s is an entrepreneur and a start-up co-founder. He is co-founder and CTO of Superorder. As per his linkedIn, he started Superoder with Raghav Poddar in January 2020.  Superorder, is valued at between USD 18–25 million. Superorder is designed to help multi-location restaurants streamline delivery and takeaway services and manage day-to-day operations.  Vamsi Gadiraju was also featured on the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 list (Food & Drink category) in 2024.

 

4.Vamsi Gadiraju to marry Netra Mantena

Vamsi Gadiraju to marry Netra Mantena
4

From Sangeet to Haldi, wedding festivities are taking place in several luxurious venues in Udaipur, including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and the island palace on Lake Pichola. The theme of the wedding is a fusion  of traditional royal with Bollywood-style musical night. 

5.Vamsi Gadiraju wedding

Vamsi Gadiraju wedding
5

The wedding's elite guest list includes US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber. Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza, and many others are attending the event.

