Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to tie knot to US billionaire's daughter Netra Mantena in lavish Udaipur wedding, featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list, his business is...

Vamsi Gadiraju’s is an entrepreneur and a start-up co-founder. He is co-founder and CTO of Superorder. As per his linkedIn, he started Superoder with Raghav Poddar in January 2020. Superorder, is valued at between USD 18–25 million. Superorder is designed to help multi-location restaurants streamline delivery and takeaway services and manage day-to-day operations. Vamsi Gadiraju was also featured on the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 list (Food & Drink category) in 2024.