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Who is T. Veena? Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, who is an IT professional and entrepreneur married to CPI (M) leader P.A Mohamed Riyas

Meet T. Veena, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, who is an IT professional and entrepreneur. She is married to CPI (M) leader P.A Mohamed Riyas. She was involved in a major controversy. Know more about her here.

Vanshika Tyagi | Apr 09, 2026, 11:28 AM IST

1.Meet T. Veena

Meet T. Veena
1

Veena Vijayan (T.Veena) is an IT professional and entrepreneur. She has pursued Engineering from Bharathiar University in Tamil Nadu. She has previously worked at Oracle as consultant for 6 years, and was the CEO of R P Techsoft International. Later, she started her own IT firm, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, in Bengaluru in 2014.

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2.Veena Vijayan Family

Veena Vijayan Family
2

Veena Vijayan's father is Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Her mother, Kamala Vijayan, is a retired teacher. She has one brother Vivek Kiran Vijayan.

3.Veena Vijayan's controversies

Veena Vijayan's controversies
3

Veena Vijayan found herself in a major scandal after an alleged illegal financial transactions between Exalogic Solutions and priCochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL). T. Veena was named by SFIO alleging that CMRL paid Veena's firm Rs 2.70 crore between 2017 and 2020 without getting any actual services. Defending her daughter, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “I know you want my blood, but you will not get it easily."

 

4.Veena Vijayan's second marriage

Veena Vijayan's second marriage
4

Veena Vijayan married P.A. Mohamed Riyas, a CPI(M) leader and the former National President of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in 2020. This is her second marriage; she also has a son from her first marriage.

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5.Who is P.A Mohamed Riyas?

Who is P.A Mohamed Riyas?
5

P.A Mohamed Riyas is the Minister for Public Works and Tourism in Kerala and a prominent leader of the CPI(M). Riyas began his political journey with the student organization, SFI. Born in Kozhikode, Riyas completed his education at St. Joseph's Boys School and Farook College. He later pursued Law. Later, he became the National President of the DYFI and then secured a place within the state leadership of the CPI(M). He was first married to Dr. Samiha Saithalavi in 2002, but the couple divorced in 2015. Later, in 2020, he married Veena Vijayan.

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