Who is T. Veena? Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, who is an IT professional and entrepreneur married to CPI (M) leader P.A Mohamed Riyas

5 . Who is P.A Mohamed Riyas?

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P.A Mohamed Riyas is the Minister for Public Works and Tourism in Kerala and a prominent leader of the CPI(M). Riyas began his political journey with the student organization, SFI. Born in Kozhikode, Riyas completed his education at St. Joseph's Boys School and Farook College. He later pursued Law. Later, he became the National President of the DYFI and then secured a place within the state leadership of the CPI(M). He was first married to Dr. Samiha Saithalavi in 2002, but the couple divorced in 2015. Later, in 2020, he married Veena Vijayan.