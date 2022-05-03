Who is Sumnima Udas, Rahul Gandhi’s friend whose wedding he is attending in Nepal?

A video from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's private trip to Nepal for the wedding of Sumnima Udas triggered a social media slugfest on Tuesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is one a five-day private visit to Nepal but that hasn’t kept him away from the news. A video tweeted by the BJP which apparently shows Gandhi at a night club in the Kathmandu has culminated into a political slugfest. BJP took a dig saying Gandhi was at a nightclub when his party was exploding. Congress responded by saying that he was in the country attending the marriage of a journalist friend. As per The Kathmandu Post newspaper, Rahul Gandhi is visiting Nepal’s capital Kathmandu for the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali journalist who is his friend. Here's all you need to know.
1. Who is Sumnima Udas?
Udas is a journalist who has worked as the Delhi-based correspondent for American media giant CNN International. She covered stories and key development in areas of politics, economics, social, environmental and general interest stories. Associated with CNN since 2001 to 2017 as per her LinkedIn profile, she was elevated to Delhi-based correspondent in 2013. Since 2018, she is the founder and executive director at The Lumbini Museum.
2. Award-winning journalist
She has reportedly covered big stories like the Delhi ‘gangrape’ case, Bangladesh garment factory collapse, Malaysian airlines crash and Commonwealth corruption scandal. She was reportedly awarded as the ‘Journalist of the Year’ at the inaugural Women’s Empowerment (WE) Journalism Awards in 2014 and also won the prestigious Cine Golden Eagle Award in 2012.
3. Oxford Alumni, daughter of a former diplomat
Sumnima Udas’ father Bhim Udas is a diplomat who is a former Ambassador of Nepal to Myanmar. She has lived in as many as 10 countries during her growing up years. She pursued her bachelors’ degree in Virginia’s Washington Lee University in US before getting her masters’ education from Oxford University.
4. The wedding invitation to Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi is in Kathmandu for Sumnima’s wedding to Nima Martin Sherpa where the marriage function is planned for Tuesday followed by a reception on May 5 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. "We had extended an invitation to Gandhi to attend the wedding of my daughter,” Sumnima's father Bhim Udas told PTI. Gandhi’s video at the centre of the controversy is apparently from a Kathmandu nightclub.
Pics Courtesy: Instagram Screengrab/ Sumnima Udas @sumnimaudas