Who is Sumnima Udas, Rahul Gandhi’s friend whose wedding he is attending in Nepal?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is one a five-day private visit to Nepal but that hasn’t kept him away from the news. A video tweeted by the BJP which apparently shows Gandhi at a night club in the Kathmandu has culminated into a political slugfest. BJP took a dig saying Gandhi was at a nightclub when his party was exploding. Congress responded by saying that he was in the country attending the marriage of a journalist friend. As per The Kathmandu Post newspaper, Rahul Gandhi is visiting Nepal’s capital Kathmandu for the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali journalist who is his friend. Here's all you need to know.

