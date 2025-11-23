FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Madhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...

Indian cricket star and national crush Smriti Mandhana is set to marry music composer Palash Muchhal an intimate wedding in her hometown Maharashtra's Sangli. While Palash Muchhal's sister Palak Muchhal is a popular singer. Do you know who is Smriti's elder brother Shravan Mandhana?

Vanshika Tyagi | Nov 23, 2025, 08:01 PM IST

1.Meet Shravan Mandhana

Meet Shravan Mandhana
1

Smriti Mandhana has one elder brother Shravan Mandhana. Shravan was born to Shriniwas Mandhana and Smita Mandhana. Both Smriti and Sharavan grew up in Sangli, Maharashtra.

2.Shravan Madhana played cricket

Shravan Madhana played cricket
2

Shravan Mandana was also a cricketer and represented the state of Maharashtra. He played at a local level, and also inspired Smriti to take up cricket after she watched her brother play in the Maharashtra state under-16 tournaments. 

3.Shravan Madhana look after SM 18 Cafe

Shravan Madhana look after SM 18 Cafe
3

Shravan Mandhana also looks after the flagship SM 18 Turf Club and Cafe, based in Sangli, Maharashtra, along with his father Shrinivas Mandhana.

4.Shravan Madhana's wife and son

Shravan Madhana's wife and son
4

Shravan Mandhana married his wife (name unknown) on July 10, 2018. He and his wife welcomed their baby boy (Hrinay Mandhana) on October 09, 2021. 

5.Shravan Mandhana on India women Cricket team winning world cup 2025

Shravan Mandhana on India women Cricket team winning world cup 2025
5

Shravan Mandhana congratulated her sister on team India winnin World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai. He said, 'The win was even more special because we were with her. She has been working so hard for 12 years and to see her achieve this feels amazing. We are so proud of the way she, and the rest of the team, played in the tournament.'

