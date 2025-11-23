Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Madhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...

'Ghar pe khel rahe ho kya?': Rishabh Pant furious after Kuldeep Yadav receives umpire warning for rule violation
Vanshika Tyagi | Nov 23, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
1.Meet Shravan Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana has one elder brother Shravan Mandhana. Shravan was born to Shriniwas Mandhana and Smita Mandhana. Both Smriti and Sharavan grew up in Sangli, Maharashtra.
2.Shravan Madhana played cricket
Shravan Mandana was also a cricketer and represented the state of Maharashtra. He played at a local level, and also inspired Smriti to take up cricket after she watched her brother play in the Maharashtra state under-16 tournaments.
3.Shravan Madhana look after SM 18 Cafe
Shravan Mandhana also looks after the flagship SM 18 Turf Club and Cafe, based in Sangli, Maharashtra, along with his father Shrinivas Mandhana.
4.Shravan Madhana's wife and son
Shravan Mandhana married his wife (name unknown) on July 10, 2018. He and his wife welcomed their baby boy (Hrinay Mandhana) on October 09, 2021.
5.Shravan Mandhana on India women Cricket team winning world cup 2025
Shravan Mandhana congratulated her sister on team India winnin World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai. He said, 'The win was even more special because we were with her. She has been working so hard for 12 years and to see her achieve this feels amazing. We are so proud of the way she, and the rest of the team, played in the tournament.'