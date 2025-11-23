Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Madhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...

5 . Shravan Mandhana on India women Cricket team winning world cup 2025

Shravan Mandhana congratulated her sister on team India winnin World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai. He said, 'The win was even more special because we were with her. She has been working so hard for 12 years and to see her achieve this feels amazing. We are so proud of the way she, and the rest of the team, played in the tournament.'