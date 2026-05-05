Who is Saayoni Ghosh? TMC MP who went viral for singing 'kaba madina' breaks silence on BJP's win in West Bengal

4 . Saayoni Ghosh reacted to TMC loss in West Bengal

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Saayoni Ghosh reacted to TMC loss in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. On X, she wrote, 'humbly accepting' the fate decided by the voters in Bengal. She added, 'I humbly accept the mandate of the people of Bengal in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I thank the Maa Maati Manush of Bengal who stood beside us through thick and thin. While being committed to serving the people of Jadavpur Lok Sabha as an elected representative, with a mind without fear and with a head held high, I remain committed to my leader Mamata Banerjee and stand shoulder to shoulder with her to protect democracy and the united fabric of this great nation."