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Who is Saayoni Ghosh? TMC MP who went viral for singing 'kaba madina' breaks silence on BJP's win in West Bengal

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Who is Saayoni Ghosh? TMC MP who went viral for singing 'kaba madina' breaks silence on BJP's win in West Bengal

Meet Saayoni Ghosh, actress-turned-poliician, who is TMC MP from Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat, reacted to TMC loss in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. On X, she wrote, 'humbly accepting' the fate decided by the voters in Bengal.

Vanshika Tyagi | May 05, 2026, 03:18 PM IST

1.Meet Saayoni Ghosh

Meet Saayoni Ghosh
1

Saayoni Ghosh is an actress, singer and a member of Parliament (MP) for the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. Ghosh  first appeared in the telefilm Ichhe Dana and later had a brief role in Notobor Notout (2010). She later worked in several Bengali films, including Byomkesh O Chiriyakhana (2016), Rajkahini (2015, Aparajito (2022) and Dracula Sir (2020).

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2.Saayoni Ghosh's entry into Politics

Saayoni Ghosh's entry into Politics
2

Saayoni Ghosh joined the TMC in February 2021. She also holds the position of State President of the West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress.

3.Saayoni Ghosh won on Jadavpur seat

Saayoni Ghosh won on Jadavpur seat
3

After her entry into politics, she lost her debut Assembly election in 2021 to BJP’s Agnimitra Paul. In 2024, she made a successful comeback by winning the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat.

4.Saayoni Ghosh reacted to TMC loss in West Bengal

Saayoni Ghosh reacted to TMC loss in West Bengal
4

Saayoni Ghosh reacted to TMC loss in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. On X, she wrote, 'humbly accepting' the fate decided by the voters in Bengal. She added, 'I humbly accept the mandate of the people of Bengal in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I thank the Maa Maati Manush of Bengal who stood beside us through thick and thin. While being committed to serving the people of Jadavpur Lok Sabha as an elected representative, with a mind without fear and with a head held high, I remain committed to my leader Mamata Banerjee and stand shoulder to shoulder with her to protect democracy and the united fabric of this great nation."

 

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    5.Sayoni Ghosh controversies

    Sayoni Ghosh controversies
    5

    Trinamool's Bengal youth wing chief Sayoni Ghosh was detained by the Tripura police for alleged driving violations. However, TMC alleged that this arrest was made to harass her. Moreover, she was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2023 regarding a school recruitment scam.

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