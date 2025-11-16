FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway

Chirag Paswan hits back at Prashant Kishor-led JSP's accusation of Rs 14000cr World Bank fund use in Bihar election: 'Govt will respond...'

Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...

Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even it deserves a spa day’

'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens

Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update

Team India's most embarrassing failed run-chases in Test cricket

NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani calls for boycott of Starbucks due to..., says, 'No contract, No coffee'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
MORE trouble for Lalu Yadav! Family rift intensifies as 3 more daughters leave Patna house, day after Rohini Acharya disowns family, quits politics

MORE trouble for Lalu Yadav! Family rift intensifies as 3 more daughters leave..

5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway

5 dead after SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway

Chirag Paswan hits back at Prashant Kishor-led JSP's accusation of Rs 14000cr World Bank fund use in Bihar election: 'Govt will respond...'

Chirag Paswan on JSP's claim of Rs 14000cr World Bank Fund use in Bihar polls

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned

HomePhotos

INDIA

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Yadav has made SHOCKING announcement of quitting politics and disowning her family, day after Mahagathbandhan's embarrassing performance in Bihar election results.

Vanshika Tyagi | Nov 16, 2025, 05:02 PM IST

1.Who is Rohini Acharya?

Who is Rohini Acharya?
1

Rohini Acharya, 46, was born in June 1979, in Bihar's Patna. She is one of the nine children of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. Rohini got her name as she was born under the Rohini Nakshatra, and her surname “Acharya” comes from Dr. Kamala Acharya, popular gynaecologist in Patna, who delivered her. The doctor did not accepted a fee, but asked Lalu Yadav to name the baby after her, so she became Rohini Acharya.

Advertisement

2.Rohini Acharya parents, Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi

Rohini Acharya parents, Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi
2

She is the second eldest child of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu married Rabri Devi on 1 June 1973 in an arranged marriage, and they had nine children, seven daughters and two sons. Their children are Misa Bharti, Ragini Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anushka Yadav, Chanda Yadav, Rohini Yadav, Raj Laxmi Yadav, Hema Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

3.Her educational qualification

Her educational qualification
3

Rohini Acharya completed her early education in Patna. She chose to pursued medicine, earning an MBBS degree from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Jamshedpur in 1998, through the Tata Iron and Steel Company reserved quota.

4.Rohini Acharya's Husband

Rohini Acharya's Husband
4

Rohini Acharya married Samresh Singh, a software engineer from Icchanbigha near Patna in In 2002. His father, Rai Ranvijay Singh, is a retired Income Tax officer and a close friend of Lalu Yadav.

TRENDING NOW

5.Rohini Acharya raised sons in Singapore

Rohini Acharya raised sons in Singapore
5

Rohini Acharya and Samresh Singh hav two sons. After marriage, the couple lived in the United States for some time before settling in Singapore.

6.Rohini donated Kidney to her father

Rohini donated Kidney to her father
6

Rohini Acharya donated one of her kidneys to her father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was battling serious health issues in December 2022. Later she was popularly known as 'Kidney dene wali beti.'

7.Rohini Acharya's entry into Politics

Rohini Acharya's entry into Politics
7

Rohini Acharya, who lives in Singapore, contested 2024 general elections from Saran constituency. Her seat was Saran, a constituency won by her father Lalu Yadav four times. However, she lost elections, but was active in politics, like her brothers Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

8.Rohini Acharya disowns family

Rohini Acharya disowns family
8

In a shocking twist, Rohini Acharya, on Saturday, November 15, announced her decision to quit politics and 'disown' her family. 'On X, she declared, "I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do, and I am taking all the blame." Sanjay Yadav is considered a close aid to Tejashwi Yadav.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MORE trouble for Lalu Yadav! Family rift intensifies as 3 more daughters leave Patna house, day after Rohini Acharya disowns family, quits politics
MORE trouble for Lalu Yadav! Family rift intensifies as 3 more daughters leave..
5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway
5 dead after SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway
Chirag Paswan hits back at Prashant Kishor-led JSP's accusation of Rs 14000cr World Bank fund use in Bihar election: 'Govt will respond...'
Chirag Paswan on JSP's claim of Rs 14000cr World Bank Fund use in Bihar polls
Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...
Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...
Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'
Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by SA after being bundled out for 93
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable pics from 1st birthday
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE