Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

1 . Who is Rohini Acharya?

1

Rohini Acharya, 46, was born in June 1979, in Bihar's Patna. She is one of the nine children of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. Rohini got her name as she was born under the Rohini Nakshatra, and her surname “Acharya” comes from Dr. Kamala Acharya, popular gynaecologist in Patna, who delivered her. The doctor did not accepted a fee, but asked Lalu Yadav to name the baby after her, so she became Rohini Acharya.