Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

INDIA
Vanshika Tyagi | Nov 16, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
1.Who is Rohini Acharya?
Rohini Acharya, 46, was born in June 1979, in Bihar's Patna. She is one of the nine children of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. Rohini got her name as she was born under the Rohini Nakshatra, and her surname “Acharya” comes from Dr. Kamala Acharya, popular gynaecologist in Patna, who delivered her. The doctor did not accepted a fee, but asked Lalu Yadav to name the baby after her, so she became Rohini Acharya.
2.Rohini Acharya parents, Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi
She is the second eldest child of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu married Rabri Devi on 1 June 1973 in an arranged marriage, and they had nine children, seven daughters and two sons. Their children are Misa Bharti, Ragini Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Anushka Yadav, Chanda Yadav, Rohini Yadav, Raj Laxmi Yadav, Hema Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.
3.Her educational qualification
Rohini Acharya completed her early education in Patna. She chose to pursued medicine, earning an MBBS degree from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Jamshedpur in 1998, through the Tata Iron and Steel Company reserved quota.
4.Rohini Acharya's Husband
Rohini Acharya married Samresh Singh, a software engineer from Icchanbigha near Patna in In 2002. His father, Rai Ranvijay Singh, is a retired Income Tax officer and a close friend of Lalu Yadav.
5.Rohini Acharya raised sons in Singapore
Rohini Acharya and Samresh Singh hav two sons. After marriage, the couple lived in the United States for some time before settling in Singapore.
6.Rohini donated Kidney to her father
Rohini Acharya donated one of her kidneys to her father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was battling serious health issues in December 2022. Later she was popularly known as 'Kidney dene wali beti.'
7.Rohini Acharya's entry into Politics
Rohini Acharya, who lives in Singapore, contested 2024 general elections from Saran constituency. Her seat was Saran, a constituency won by her father Lalu Yadav four times. However, she lost elections, but was active in politics, like her brothers Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.
8.Rohini Acharya disowns family
In a shocking twist, Rohini Acharya, on Saturday, November 15, announced her decision to quit politics and 'disown' her family. 'On X, she declared, "I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do, and I am taking all the blame." Sanjay Yadav is considered a close aid to Tejashwi Yadav.