Watch viral video: Amitabh Bachchan left in splits after Abhishek Upmanyu asks for his 'jaaydaad' on KBC 17

Bihar Election 2025: Is M-Y formula dead? RJD trails as NDA's wider social engineering triumphs

Manas Ranjan Panda: A Transformational Leader in AI-Centered Global Banking

Gulistantimes.com: The Benchmark of Trust in the Misinformation Era

Shaktisinh Mori believes energy systems can shape a sustainable global economy

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who is Chhoti Kumari? BJP leader takes massive lead against Khesari Lal Yadav in Chapra

IPL 2026 Retention Rules: How many players can franchises keep or release before auction? All you need to know

'He is like my father': Salman Khan prays for Dharmendra's speedy recovery as he calls him his...

Responsible by Design: Anup Gupta on the Future of AI Governance

Bihar Elections Results 2025 Update: BIG win for RJD's viral Bhai Virendra against JSP's Jitendra Yadav from Maner

HomePhotos

INDIA

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav, have a love story that's straight out of a Bollywood movie. The couple met in school at Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, and their friendship blossomed into love over time. Read here to more about their love story.

Apurwa Amit | Nov 14, 2025, 03:29 PM IST

1.RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav
1

Amidst the Bihar election results, RJD leader and Mahagathabandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is in the spotlight. Since the announcement of the elections, the younger son of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been making headlines with his campaign, and his wife Rajshree Yadav has also been drawing attention. Their love story and wedding is quite fascinating, and she is also known for her stunning beauty and style. Lets's know more about their love story.

2.Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav?

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav?
2

Rajshree Yadav is from a Christian family in Rewari, Haryana, and her father was a school principal in Chandigarh. She was born Rachel Godinho and adopted the name Rajshree Yadav after her marriage in December 2021.

3.Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's educational qualification

Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's educational qualification
3

Tejashwi Yadav didn't complete his Class 10 and dropped out of school to pursue sports, specifically cricket. Rajshree Yadav, on the other hand, is a graduate and has completed her studies. However, she has always kept a low profile despite being the wife of a prominent politician.

 

4.Rajshree's job as cabin crew

Rajshree's job as cabin crew
4

Before getting married, Rajshree Yadav worked as a cabin crew member in the aviation industry. She was an air hostess, and her charming personality and dedication to her job earned her many admirers. After marriage, she left her job and has been focusing on her family and supporting her husband's political career

5.Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's love story

Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's love story
5

Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav, have a love story that's straight out of a Bollywood movie. The couple met in school at Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, and their friendship blossomed into love over time. Before getting married, the couple dated eachother for 12 years. They got married on December 8, 2021, in the presence of family and friends. According to media reports, Tejashwi Yadav had received around 44,000 marriage proposals on social media, but he rejected them all for his childhood love, Rajshree. 

