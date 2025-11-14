Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more

1 . RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav

1

Amidst the Bihar election results, RJD leader and Mahagathabandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is in the spotlight. Since the announcement of the elections, the younger son of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been making headlines with his campaign, and his wife Rajshree Yadav has also been drawing attention. Their love story and wedding is quite fascinating, and she is also known for her stunning beauty and style. Lets's know more about their love story.