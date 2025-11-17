FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's sister, Lalu Yadav's daughter? Here's why she left home after sister Rohini Acharya's exit amid family feud

Raj Lakshmi Yadav, youngest daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, left Patna's residence after sister Rohini Acharya's exit amid family feud.

Apurwa Amit | Nov 17, 2025, 02:11 PM IST

1.Lalu Yadav's family in spotlight after Rohini Acharya’s exit from politics and family.

Lalu Yadav's family in spotlight after Rohini Acharya’s exit from politics and family.
1

Ever since the Bihar election results were announced, the family of the former CM and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav has been in the news. Especially these talks intensified when their elder daughter Rohini Acharya left politics and the family.

2.Why Rohini Acharya leave family and politics?

Why Rohini Acharya leave family and politics?
2

Rohini blamed her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aides for cutting ties with family and politics. She said on Sunday that they tore her away from the family. She alleged that she was subjected to filthy abuses and even had a slipper raised against her in an attempt to hit her. In a series of post, the 47-year-old wrote, "I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame’s."

3.After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's 3 more daughters move out of Patna residence

After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's 3 more daughters move out of Patna residence
3

A day after Rohini Acharya’s explosive public outburst, Lalu Yadav's three more daughters, Raj Lakshmi Yadav, Ragini Yadav, and Chanda Yadav, left the family’s Patna residence with their children and travelled to Delhi, signalling a widening rupture within Bihar’s most influential political family.

4.Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav?

Who is Raj Lakshmi Yadav?
4

Raj Lakshmi Yadav is the youngest daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. She is married to Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, the grand-nephew of the late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

TRENDING NOW

5.Raj Lakshmi Yadav's family and marriage

Raj Lakshmi Yadav's family and marriage
5

Her wedding to Tej Pratap Singh Yadav in 2015 was a high-profile event attended by prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her husband, Tej Pratap, has served as a Member of Parliament from Mainpuri. Her sisters-in-law include politician Dimple Yadav and her husband, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

6.Raj Lakshmi Yadav's educational qualification

Raj Lakshmi Yadav's educational qualification
6

She holds an engineering degree and met her husband while they were both students at Amity University, Noida.

7.Raj Lakshmi Yadav's role in politics

Raj Lakshmi Yadav's role in politics
7

While Raj Lakshmi is part of a major political family, she generally maintains a low public profile, focusing on her family life in Saifai (Mulayam Singh Yadav's ancestral village). She is active on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, where she expresses support for her family's political endeavors.

8.Why Raj Lakshmi Yadav left family after Rohini Acharya's exist?

Why Raj Lakshmi Yadav left family after Rohini Acharya's exist?
8

Raj Lakshmi Yadav, along with two other sisters, left the family's Patna residence to go to Delhi as a result of the deepening internal family turmoil within the Lalu Prasad Yadav household, which was triggered by Rohini Acharya's public allegations and subsequent departure.

