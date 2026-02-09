Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Delhi government boosts air monitoring system, CM Rekha Gupta launches 6 new CAAQMS, flags off 100 ‘Vayu Rakshak’ vehicles
INDIA
Sagar Malik | Feb 09, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
1.Rajput's social media reach
Rajput, a 36-year-old social media influencer, has nearly 8.13 million (over 81 lakh) followers on YouTube and 3.5 million (35 lakh) on Instagram.
2.His early life
Rajput was born in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in 1989, as per reports. He grew up in Rudrapur city until his family moved to national capital Delhi.
3.Rajput's education
Rajput holds a BTech degree in Information Technology from Gautam Buddha University in Uttar Pradesh. On his YT channel, Rajput claims he uses uncompromised information to "curate a healthy and informative narrative that genuinely benefits people in forming an opinion backed by facts."
4.YT channel blockade
Last year, Rajput said his YouTube channel had been blocked in Pakistan amid military tensions between India and the neighbouring country.
5.Rajput's net worth
Rajput's exact net worth is not known, but experts estimate it to be between Rs 86 crore and Rs 128 crore. YouTube is a major source of his income, alongside brand collaborations and sponsorships.