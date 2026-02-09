FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

INDIA

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Nitish Rajput has grabbed headlines after Eduquity Technologies filed a Rs 2.5 crore defamation case against him for raising concerns over the Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) examination practices. Rajput had uploaded a video, accusing the Noida-based firm of irregularities in obtaining a tender.

Sagar Malik | Feb 09, 2026, 07:52 PM IST

1.Rajput's social media reach

Rajput's social media reach
1

Rajput, a 36-year-old social media influencer, has nearly 8.13 million (over 81 lakh) followers on YouTube and 3.5 million (35 lakh) on Instagram.

 

2.His early life

His early life
2

Rajput was born in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh in 1989, as per reports. He grew up in Rudrapur city until his family moved to national capital Delhi.

 

3.Rajput's education

Rajput's education
3

Rajput holds a BTech degree in Information Technology from Gautam Buddha University in Uttar Pradesh. On his YT channel, Rajput claims he uses uncompromised information to "curate a healthy and informative narrative that genuinely benefits people in forming an opinion backed by facts."

 

4.YT channel blockade

YT channel blockade
4

Last year, Rajput said his YouTube channel had been blocked in Pakistan amid military tensions between India and the neighbouring country.

5.Rajput's net worth

Rajput's net worth
5

Rajput's exact net worth is not known, but experts estimate it to be between Rs 86 crore and Rs 128 crore. YouTube is a major source of his income, alongside brand collaborations and sponsorships.

 

