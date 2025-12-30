Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her educational qualifications, sports interests, more

Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 due to..., Mammootty pays final respects
Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video
Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump
Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! Students receive over 1200 job offers from these companies; PPOs see 33% surge
Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav
'Amaal Mallik and I had...': Malti Chahar sets the record straight, REVEALS truth of their bond before Bigg Boss 19: 'He asked for my...'
How did Khaleda Zia reshape India–Bangladesh ties, adopt paradoxical policies to strategic reset?
How Tarun Yadav Built VEV Travels from Startup to 200-Member Travel BPO in Three Years
Best Pro Services in Dubai and Sharjah
From Manoj Bajpayee to Jaideep Ahlawat: 7 actors who delivered unforgettable performances that defined Indian
INDIA
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 30, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
1.Miraya Vadra
With growing public interest in the next generation of the Gandhi family, attention has recently turned towards Miraya Vadra. She is the daughter of senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, and the granddaughter of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
2.Family background and early life
Miraya Vadra, aged 23, is also the niece of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Despite this, Miraya has chosen a life away from media coverage. While her elder brother, Raihan Vadra, has occasionally appeared at public events, Miraya prefers to keep her personal life reserved.
3.Education and academic journey
Miraya attended Welham Girls’ School in Dehradun, a well-known boarding school in India. She graduated from a university in Scotland in mid-2025, with her uncle, Rahul Gandhi, at the ceremony.
4.Sports interests
Miraya has a keen interest in sports and adventure. She is reportedly pursuing an instructor-level diving course.
5.Public appearances
Though she maintains a low public profile, Miraya was seen during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, supporting her mother and uncle. In 2024, she also made news as a first-time voter.