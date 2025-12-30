Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her educational qualifications, sports interests, more

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 due to..., Mammootty pays final respects

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video

Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump

Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! Students receive over 1200 job offers from these companies; PPOs see 33% surge

Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav

'Amaal Mallik and I had...': Malti Chahar sets the record straight, REVEALS truth of their bond before Bigg Boss 19: 'He asked for my...'

How did Khaleda Zia reshape India–Bangladesh ties, adopt paradoxical policies to strategic reset?

How Tarun Yadav Built VEV Travels from Startup to 200-Member Travel BPO in Three Years

Best Pro Services in Dubai and Sharjah

From Manoj Bajpayee to Jaideep Ahlawat: 7 actors who delivered unforgettable performances that defined Indian

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 due to..., Mammootty pays final respects

Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video

Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with new looks

Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump

Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘cea

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS

Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family

Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple

HomePhotos

INDIA

Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her educational qualifications, sports interests, more

Who is Miraya Vadra? Know more about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s daughter and Rahul Gandhi’s niece, including her education, sports interests and more.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 30, 2025, 01:53 PM IST

1.Miraya Vadra

Miraya Vadra
1

With growing public interest in the next generation of the Gandhi family, attention has recently turned towards Miraya Vadra. She is the daughter of senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, and the granddaughter of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

 

Advertisement

2.Family background and early life

Family background and early life
2

Miraya Vadra, aged 23, is also the niece of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Despite this, Miraya has chosen a life away from media coverage. While her elder brother, Raihan Vadra, has occasionally appeared at public events, Miraya prefers to keep her personal life reserved.

3.Education and academic journey

Education and academic journey
3

Miraya attended Welham Girls’ School in Dehradun, a well-known boarding school in India. She graduated from a university in Scotland in mid-2025, with her uncle, Rahul Gandhi, at the ceremony.

4.Sports interests

Sports interests
4

Miraya has a keen interest in sports and adventure. She is reportedly pursuing an instructor-level diving course.

TRENDING NOW

5.Public appearances

Public appearances
5

Though she maintains a low public profile, Miraya was seen during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, supporting her mother and uncle. In 2024, she also made news as a first-time voter.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90 due to..., Mammootty pays final respects
Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passes away at 90
Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with stunning new looks for The Raja Saab, See viral pics, video
Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar turn heads with new looks
Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘ceasefire’, shares close connection with Donald Trump
Who is Ricky Gill? Indian-origin official awarded for key role in India-Pak ‘cea
Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! Students receive over 1200 job offers from these companies; PPOs see 33% surge
Bumper placements at IIT Delhi! 1200+ job offers; PPOs see 33% rise
Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav
Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Actress who made shocking revelation about SKY
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her educational qualifications, sports interests, more
Who is Miraya Vadra? Priyanka Gandhi's daughter, Rahul Gandhi’s niece; Know her
5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
Know about Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement