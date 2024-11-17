5 . Kasthuri campaigned for BJP

5

Kasthuri was actively involved in campaigning for BJP during the Lok Sabha Election 2024. She has been distanced by Tamil Nadu Bjp who condemned her controversial remark against the Telugu community. Meanwhile, the actress apologised saying, "It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any ill feelings. I withdraw all references to Telugu in my speech.” Reportedly, multiple legal cases have been filed against Kasthuri under the Bharat Nagrik Suraksha Samhita sections for her statements.