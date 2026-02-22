Who is IPS Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife, 'compulsory' retired, once filed an FIR against Mulayam Singh Yadav, here's all you need to know

1 . Who is former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur?

Amitabh Thakur is a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1992 batch, a social activist, and the president of the Azad Adhikar Sena political party. He is popularly known for his frequent confrontations with various state governments in Uttar Pradesh and his activism against corruption. He is currnetly into headlines because his anticipatory bail plea is rejected by Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Prasad Gupta in connection with allegations of accumulating disproportionate assets and grabbing plots through forged documents, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.