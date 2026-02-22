FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

INDIA

Who is IPS Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife, 'compulsory' retired, once filed an FIR against Mulayam Singh Yadav, here's all you need to know

A Lucknow court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former IPS Amitabh Thakur in a case of disproportionate assets and grabbing plots through forged documents. Here's all you need to know about him.

Apurwa Amit | Feb 22, 2026, 11:32 AM IST

1.Who is former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur?

1

Amitabh Thakur is a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1992 batch, a social activist, and the president of the Azad Adhikar Sena political party. He is popularly known for his frequent confrontations with various state governments in Uttar Pradesh and his activism against corruption. He is currnetly into headlines because his anticipatory bail plea is rejected by Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Prasad Gupta in connection with allegations of accumulating disproportionate assets and grabbing plots through forged documents, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. 

2.Complaint filed by Sanjay Sharma

2

The case was registered at Tal Katora police station on September 30, 2025, based on a complaint filed by Sanjay Sharma. In his complaint, Sharma alleged that Thakur, in collusion with DKar Singh Bisht, secretary of Mamta Ghar Nirman Samiti, sold plots in Khargapur that had already been sold in 1999. Thakur had got the plots transferred in his wife Nutan Thakur's name using forged documents. The complaint also mentioned that an SIT was formed to investigate the matter under the orders of the Deputy Police Commissioner, West.

3.Investigation underway

3

The complaint also stated that when Thakur was asked to provide a list of his family members, he threatened the investigating officers. He also allegedly sent a threatening letter to then IG Tanuja Srivastava. The investigation was later transferred to Gomti Nagar Expansion police station due to the serious nature of the allegations.

4.Court's decision

4

The court rejected Thakur's anticipatory bail plea, citing the seriousness of the allegations. The prosecution argued that Thakur had used his position to accumulate wealth and grab plots.

5.Background of the case

5

The case highlights the allegations of corruption and misuse of power against former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur. The investigation is ongoing, and the court's decision is seen as a significant development in the case.

