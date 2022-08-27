Who is CJI UU Lalit? Know all about the 49th Chief Justice of India, his path-breaking verdicts

6/6

In over 8 years as an SC judge, CJI Lalit has been part of several monumental verdicts including holding practice of instant 'triple talaq' illegal and unconstitutional, management rights over historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, one of the richest temples in India, of erstwhile royal family of Travancore, and observing what is 'sexual intent' amounting to 'sexual assault' under section 7 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). He recused himself from hearing the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute in Ayodhya in January 2019.

