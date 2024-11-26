2 . Why has he been arrested in Bangladesh?

2

A case was filed against Das and 18 others on October 30 at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station leader on the complaint of a leader of former prime minister Khaleda Zia's

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which accused them of disrespecting the national flag in the city's Laldighi Maidan during a rally of the Hindu community on October 25.