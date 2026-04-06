Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets

Who was Majid Khademi? How was intel chief of IRGC killed in US-Israel strike? Know about Ali Khamenei's close confidante
Vishal Bhujbal of WHF, National Executive, Pune awarded at National Conference, Hyderabad
Can Donald Trump be removed from office amid US-Iran war? What is 25th Amendment, cabinet may invoke?
'Saurabh Dwivedi ke sar ghamand chadh gaya hai': Netizens trolls him for 'insulting' Rajpal Yadav, mocking his financial condition | Viral video
As Dhurandhar 2 hits Rs 1000 crore in India, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar credit this person for mega success, call him 'unshakable rock'
Assam beef row rages amid polls: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's husband backs Kunki Chowdhury, controversial candidate, details here
US-Iran to end war? Reports claim mediators in talks for 45-days ceasefire
Viral video: Zakir Khan EXPOSES Bollywood, trolls film industry's silence over Dhurandhar 2's success: 'Bomb phate Lyari mein, dhuan utha Bandra se Juhu mein'
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 6, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: Forget Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; Ranveer Singh scripts Bollywood history, mints Rs 1000 crore in India
INDIA
Apurwa Amit | Apr 06, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
1.Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma?
Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is a professional lawyer and ex-tennis player who represented Assam in nationals. She is married to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and has two children. Riniki's father is a well-known industrialist, and she has a notable family background.
2.Why Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is in the headlines?
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has filed a police complaint against Congress's Pawan Khera for "false allegations" against her. The allegations include possessing multiple active passports and dual citizenship concerns. Pawan Khera claimed documents indicated Sarma's wife has passports from UAE, Antigua and Barbuda, and Egypt.
3.Details of alleged passports
Pawan Khera said, Sarma's wife has three passports with expiration dates in March 2027, August 2031, and February 2029. The Congress leader questioned the possibility of holding multiple passports and expressed worries about dual citizenship provisions. He demanded clarification on whether Riniki Bhuyan Sarma also holds an Indian passport. He further alleged a company owned by Sarma's wife has a budget of USD 3,467 crore and plans to open hotels in the US. He claimed Rs 52,000 crore from the company is to be distributed among the family members. Sarma's wife heads a media house with 2 news channels, 3 entertainment channels, and 1 Assamese newspaper.
4.Response from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
The Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, the entire material for the press conference was supplied by a Pakistani social media group. He added that Pakistan's channel has done several talk shows regarding the Assam election, concluding Congress should win. Sarma accused Congress of trying to influence the election.
5.Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's early life and education
Riniki Bhuyan Sarma was born on July 31, 1973, in Guwahati. She comes from a notable family, with her father, Jadav Chandra Bhuyan, being a well-known industrialist. After completing her schooling from St Mary’s School, she went on to pursue her graduation and post-graduation from Cotton College, Guwahati. She then pursued LLB and is currently enrolled in the Bar Council of India.
6.Himanta Biswa Sarma and Riniki Bhuyan Sharma's love story
It was during Riniki’s graduation days in Cotton College, Guwahati when she first met the General Secretary of the college, Himanta Biswa Sarma. They fell in love and got married after a courtship of 10 years. The couple now has two children – a son, Nandil Biswa Sarma, and a daughter, Sukanya Sarma.
7.Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's net worth
According to several media reports, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has a declared net worth of approximately Rs 32.79 crore as of March 2026. This information comes from the election affidavit filed by her husband, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for the 2026 Assembly elections. Her wealth has significantly increased from the Rs 16.19 crore reported in their 2021 affidavit.