Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets

3 . Details of alleged passports

3

Pawan Khera said, Sarma's wife has three passports with expiration dates in March 2027, August 2031, and February 2029. The Congress leader questioned the possibility of holding multiple passports and expressed worries about dual citizenship provisions. He demanded clarification on whether Riniki Bhuyan Sarma also holds an Indian passport. He further alleged a company owned by Sarma's wife has a budget of USD 3,467 crore and plans to open hotels in the US. He claimed Rs 52,000 crore from the company is to be distributed among the family members. Sarma's wife heads a media house with 2 news channels, 3 entertainment channels, and 1 Assamese newspaper.