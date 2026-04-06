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Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets

Ahead of Assam polls 2025, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds multiple foreign passports from UAE, Egypt, and Antigua & Barbuda, sparking a political controversy. Read here to know more about her.

Apurwa Amit | Apr 06, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

1.Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma?

Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma?
1

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is a professional lawyer and ex-tennis player who represented Assam in nationals. She is married to  Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and has two children. Riniki's father is a well-known industrialist, and she has a notable family background.

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2.Why Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is in the headlines?

Why Riniki Bhuyan Sarma is in the headlines?
2

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has filed a police complaint against Congress's Pawan Khera for "false allegations" against her. The allegations include possessing multiple active passports and dual citizenship concerns. Pawan Khera claimed documents indicated Sarma's wife has passports from UAE, Antigua and Barbuda, and Egypt.

3.Details of alleged passports

Details of alleged passports
3

Pawan Khera said, Sarma's wife has three passports with expiration dates in March 2027, August 2031, and February 2029. The Congress leader questioned the possibility of holding multiple passports and expressed worries about dual citizenship provisions. He demanded clarification on whether Riniki Bhuyan Sarma also holds an Indian passport. He further alleged a company owned by Sarma's wife has a budget of USD 3,467 crore and plans to open hotels in the US. He claimed Rs 52,000 crore from the company is to be distributed among the family members. Sarma's wife heads a media house with 2 news channels, 3 entertainment channels, and 1 Assamese newspaper.

4.Response from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Response from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
4

The Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, the entire material for the press conference was supplied by a Pakistani social media group. He added that Pakistan's channel has done several talk shows regarding the Assam election, concluding Congress should win. Sarma accused Congress of trying to influence the election.

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5.Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's early life and education

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's early life and education
5

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma was born on July 31, 1973, in Guwahati. She comes from a notable family, with her father, Jadav Chandra Bhuyan, being a well-known industrialist. After completing her schooling from St Mary’s School, she went on to pursue her graduation and post-graduation from Cotton College, Guwahati. She then pursued LLB and is currently enrolled in the Bar Council of India.

6.Himanta Biswa Sarma and Riniki Bhuyan Sharma's love story

Himanta Biswa Sarma and Riniki Bhuyan Sharma's love story
6

It was during Riniki’s graduation days in Cotton College, Guwahati when she first met the General Secretary of the college, Himanta Biswa Sarma. They fell in love and got married after a courtship of 10 years. The couple now has two children – a son, Nandil Biswa Sarma, and a daughter, Sukanya Sarma.

 

7.Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's net worth

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's net worth
7

According to several media reports, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has a declared net worth of approximately Rs 32.79 crore as of March 2026. This information comes from the election affidavit filed by her husband, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, for the 2026 Assembly elections. Her wealth has significantly increased from the Rs 16.19 crore reported in their 2021 affidavit.

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