Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India, was opposed to Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Mehta's wedding due to..., runs...

Vanshika Tyagi | Nov 26, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
1.Meet Annabel Mehta
Annabel Mehta (Lancaster) is originally from Solihull, England. She is a British citizen and is married to Anand Mehta. They have two daughters together, one is Anjali, who is married to Indian cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar. Another daughter is Tara Meta.
2.Annabel moved to India with husband
Annabel Lancaster was completing her postgraduate studies in social administration at the London School of Economics, where she met Anand from Mumbai, who belonged to a Gujarati industrialist family. She decided to leave everything in London and move to India.
3.Annabel Mehta is the founder of Apnalaya
Annabel Mehta's is founder of Apnalaya, non-profit organisation dedicated to working for underprivileged children in Mumbai. She has been doing charity work throughout her lifetime, and received her MBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace, with her family in attendance in 70s.
4.Annabel opposed Sachin-Anjali's wedding
Annabel Mehta has published her memoir, My Passage To India. In it, she talked about her first meet with Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Mehta on May 24, 1995. They both have two children, Sara and Arjun.
5.Annabel thought Sachin was too short and young
In her memoir, she said that she thought that Anjali would marry a tall, dark and handsome boy. But Sachin was so young and barely taller than Anjali. She feared that he would become a 'playboy' judging by his star status as a young cricketer.
6.Annabel Mehta and Sara Tendulkar
Annabel has close relation with her grandchildren, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar.
