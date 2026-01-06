Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren

Bangladesh Election 2026: Can Hindus, other minorities, vote freely amid escalating violence against them?
Delhi High Court takes BIG decision on Friends, Stranger Things, Squid Game; details inside
Shreyas Iyer makes scintillating return in domestic cricket following injury, Shubman Gill fails to shine again
Sakat Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and others; check city-wise timings here
'Will Trump Kidnap PM Modi?' THIS leader asks after US military captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
Ashish Chanchlani's YouTube series Ekaki features cameos by this pan-India actor and blockbuster director, they are...
Cricket x Bollywood: Rohit Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan spotted chatting together at Mumbai event
When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click
US raid of Venezuela: India’s cautious reaction, De-dollarisation and BRICS
Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route
INDIA
Vaishali Shastri | Jan 06, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
1.Who is Aditya?
Aditya is the elder son of Rohini Acharya, who is the second child of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi among their nine children.
2.What is Lalu Yadav’s grandson doing?
Rohini Acharya shared on X that his elder son left for Singapore military training after attaining the age of 18. He has completed his pre-university education.
3.Rohini Acharya shares emotional post
Rohini Acharya shared the message along with a picture of his son with his parents on X. Lalu Yadav’s daughter expressed her emotions and felt ‘proud’. What made her prouder was the fact that her elder son Aditya chose such a demanding job where discipline and pride are its pillars, at such a young age. She called her son ‘brave, courageous and disciplined’.
4.Who are Lalu Yadav’s other children, grandchildren?
Lalu yadav and Rabri devi have nine children, among whom the only sons are Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. The others are:
- Misa Bharti: Elder daughter, politician and former MP from Patliputra. Has three children with Shailesh Kumar: Durga Bharti, Gauri Bharti, and Adhiraj Pratap.
-Rohini Acharya: Second daughter and doctor based in Singapore. Reportedly, she has three children among whom Aditya is eldest.
- Chanda Singh: Married pilot Vikram Singh.
-Ragini Yadav: Married to Samajwadi Party leader Rahul Yadav and has two sons.
-Hema Yadav: Married to Tej Yadav with two sons.
5.Who are Lalu Yadav’s other children, grandchildren
Lalu yadav and Rabri devi have nine children, among whom the only sons are Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. The others are:
-Anushka “Dhannu” Rao: Married into a Haryana political family and has three children named Nandini, Rajlaxmi and Vikramaditya.
-Raj Lakshmi: Youngest daughter of Lalu Yadav; married to Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, grand nephew of Mulayam Singh Yadav. They have two sons Abhyudaya Pratap and Jai Harshvardhan.
-Tej Pratap Yadav: Elder among two sons and former Bihar minister. He married twice.
-Tejashwi Yadav: Younger son and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and key RJD leader. Married to Rajshree Yadav and has a son named Iraj Lalu Yadav and daughter Katyayani.