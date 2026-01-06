FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

INDIA

Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren

The family of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is once again in the spotlight. This time not due to the usual and more popular names in the family but due to a young family member, the patriarch’s grandson, Aditya. He will receive training in Singapore military according to his mother.

Vaishali Shastri | Jan 06, 2026, 08:19 PM IST

1.Who is Aditya?

Who is Aditya?
1

Aditya is the elder son of Rohini Acharya, who is the second child of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi among their nine children.  

 

2.What is Lalu Yadav’s grandson doing?

What is Lalu Yadav’s grandson doing?
2

Rohini Acharya shared on X that his elder son left for Singapore military training after attaining the age of 18. He has completed his pre-university education.  

 

3.Rohini Acharya shares emotional post

Rohini Acharya shares emotional post
3

Rohini Acharya shared the message along with a picture of his son with his parents on X. Lalu Yadav’s daughter expressed her emotions and felt ‘proud’. What made her prouder was the fact that her elder son Aditya chose such a demanding job where discipline and pride are its pillars, at such a young age. She called her son ‘brave, courageous and disciplined’. 

 

4.Who are Lalu Yadav’s other children, grandchildren?

Who are Lalu Yadav’s other children, grandchildren?
4

Lalu yadav and Rabri devi have nine children, among whom the only sons are Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. The others are: 

- Misa Bharti: Elder daughter, politician and former MP from Patliputra. Has three children with Shailesh Kumar: Durga Bharti, Gauri Bharti, and Adhiraj Pratap. 

-Rohini Acharya: Second daughter and doctor based in Singapore. Reportedly, she has three children among whom Aditya is eldest.  

- Chanda Singh: Married pilot Vikram Singh.  

-Ragini Yadav: Married to Samajwadi Party leader Rahul Yadav and has two sons.  

-Hema Yadav: Married to Tej Yadav with two sons.  

5.Who are Lalu Yadav’s other children, grandchildren

Who are Lalu Yadav’s other children, grandchildren
5

Lalu yadav and Rabri devi have nine children, among whom the only sons are Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. The others are:

-Anushka “Dhannu” Rao: Married into a Haryana political family and has three children named Nandini, Rajlaxmi and Vikramaditya.  

-Raj Lakshmi: Youngest daughter of Lalu Yadav; married to Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, grand nephew of Mulayam Singh Yadav. They have two sons Abhyudaya Pratap and Jai Harshvardhan.  

-Tej Pratap Yadav: Elder among two sons and former Bihar minister. He married twice.  

-Tejashwi Yadav: Younger son and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and key RJD leader. Married to Rajshree Yadav and has a son named Iraj Lalu Yadav and daughter Katyayani.

