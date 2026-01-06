Who is Aditya? Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grandson, going viral for this reason, know RJD chief’s other grandchildren

4 . Who are Lalu Yadav’s other children, grandchildren?

Lalu yadav and Rabri devi have nine children, among whom the only sons are Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. The others are:

- Misa Bharti: Elder daughter, politician and former MP from Patliputra. Has three children with Shailesh Kumar: Durga Bharti, Gauri Bharti, and Adhiraj Pratap.

-Rohini Acharya: Second daughter and doctor based in Singapore. Reportedly, she has three children among whom Aditya is eldest.

- Chanda Singh: Married pilot Vikram Singh.

-Ragini Yadav: Married to Samajwadi Party leader Rahul Yadav and has two sons.

-Hema Yadav: Married to Tej Yadav with two sons.