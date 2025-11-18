Who are Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's children? See how bua Rohini Acharya had welcomed nephew

Who was Madvi Hidma? From child recruit to most-wanted Maoist leader behind 26 armed attacks, gunned down days after mother’s emotional plea
INDIA
Apurwa Amit | Nov 18, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
1.Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav
Since the announcement of the Bihar elections, Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been making headlines with his campaign, and his wife Rajshree Yadav has also been drawing attention. Tejashwi Yadav married his long-time school friend, Rajshree Yadav (formerly Rachel Godinho), in December 2021, in the presence of friends and family. The couple are blessed with two children.
2.Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav blessed with daughter Katyayani Yadav
Tejashwi and Rajshree were blessed with a daughter in March 2023. They named their daughter Katyayani, chosen by her grandfather, Lalu Prasad Yadav. When Katyayani was born,Tejashwi Yadav took to the social media to share this news as he wrote, "God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter".
3.Tejashwi Yadav, Rajshri welcome baby boy as second child
RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, on May 27, 2025 announced the birth of his second child, Iraj Lalu Yadav. Tejashwi Yadav shared the joyous news on social media, posting a photo with the newborn and writing, "Good Morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!".
4.Rohini Acharya's heartfelt welcome to Tejashwi Yadav's son
Rohini Acharya, who recently made allegations against her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aides, gave a grand welcome to her nephew Iraj. She shared shared an adorable reel on Instagram with caption, "Today, the moment of welcoming Iraj and Rajshree on their safely return home from the hospital, Iraj has increased the house's shine. Lots of love and cherish from your Bua Iraj." This throwback video is now going viral on the internet amid on going feud in Yadav family.
5.Rohini Acharya's unexpected gesture
The reel beautifully captures how bua Rohini Acharya left no stones unturned in making the moments adorable for brother Tejashwi and sister-in-law Rajshree. The video shows the lovely "Welcome Home Iraj" decorations that Rohini Acharya set up for the baby’s return from the hospital. There were big blue and silver balloons, creating a happy and festive atmosphere.
6.The grand homecoming
The video shows Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, the grandparents, lovingly cuddling their new grandson Iraj. Lalu Yadav is holding the baby while Rabri devi is standing right next to him. Later, other family members includin Rohini Acharya, poses with the baby. This video is getting lots of attention online, especially after Rohini and Tejashwi had a disagreement following the 2025 Bihar election results.