Who are Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's children? See how bua Rohini Acharya had welcomed nephew

4 . Rohini Acharya's heartfelt welcome to Tejashwi Yadav's son

4

Rohini Acharya, who recently made allegations against her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aides, gave a grand welcome to her nephew Iraj. She shared shared an adorable reel on Instagram with caption, "Today, the moment of welcoming Iraj and Rajshree on their safely return home from the hospital, Iraj has increased the house's shine. Lots of love and cherish from your Bua Iraj." This throwback video is now going viral on the internet amid on going feud in Yadav family.