West Bengal Lok Sabha election results 2019: From Dev to Locket, celebs thrive even as Moon Moon fades away
The Lok Sabha election results have been published and there has been a virtual saffron sweep in Benal.
- DNA Web Team
- May 24, 2019, 04:46 PM IST
In a stunning change in fortune, BJP moved from 2 to 18 seats humbling Mamata Banerjee in her own backyard. TMC ended up with 22 seats, 12 less than last time and it got only 3% more votes than BJP.
The Left and Congress got reduced to single vote share even as Congress managed to win two seats in Baharampur and Maldaha Dakshin.
Many celebrities from both Trinamool Congress and BJP contested in the elections. Some fo them triumphed while others were handed bitter defeats.
Here's a lowdown on who won and who lost
1. Singer turned political Babul wins easily, Moon Moon Sen lost
From Asansol, Babul Supriyo won despite massive campaign by TMC to oust him. Mamata Banerjee personally campaigned and also fielded Moon Noon Sen, whose seat was changed. But nothing could stop Supriyo who even managed to increase his margin by 1.2 lakh votes.
A dejected Moon Moon Sena after defeat said she would no longer be taking part in politics.
2. Mimi Chakraborty wins from Jadavpur
Lot of people worried whether Mimi Chakraborty can win from Jadavpur, which has sent stalwarts to Lok Sabha in the past. Bikash Bhattacharya was touted as a decent opponent.
The final result has stunned all. Mimi has not only won but increased the margin significantly from last time when Sugata Bose was the candidate.
Mimi won by a margin of 295329 votes up from 125203 last time.
3. Nusrat Jahan wins tough Basirhat challenge
Nusrat Jahan of TMC won comfortably from Basirhat overpowering BJP state general secretary Sayantan Ghosh by a comfortable margin. She won by a margin of 350369 votes, significantly more than 1.09 lakh victory margin of TMC in 2014.
Basirhat was a tricky seat considering there was massive communal tensions in the region which lead to polarisation. Yet, TMC won proving Mamata got her selection of candidate bang-on.
4. Dev's second stint from Ghatal
Dev aka Deepak Adhikari warded off tough challenge of Bharati Ghosh from Ghatal to win comfortably. He won by a margin of 107973 votes.
To Bharati Ghosh's credit, she managed to shave off Dev's margin by 1.6 lakh votes.
5. Locket Chatterjee wins from Hooghly
BJP's Locket Chatterjee who is head of the women's wing of Bengal BJP was a popular TV and film actress in her earlier avatar. As a politician, her feisty nature has impressed one and all and she virtually created a political earthquake by winning from Hooghly, which was considered to be one of TMC's safest seat.
6. Stabdi Roy wins from Birbhum