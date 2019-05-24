West Bengal Lok Sabha election results 2019: From Dev to Locket, celebs thrive even as Moon Moon fades away

The Lok Sabha election results have been published and there has been a virtual saffron sweep in Benal.

In a stunning change in fortune, BJP moved from 2 to 18 seats humbling Mamata Banerjee in her own backyard. TMC ended up with 22 seats, 12 less than last time and it got only 3% more votes than BJP.

The Left and Congress got reduced to single vote share even as Congress managed to win two seats in Baharampur and Maldaha Dakshin.

Many celebrities from both Trinamool Congress and BJP contested in the elections. Some fo them triumphed while others were handed bitter defeats.

Here's a lowdown on who won and who lost