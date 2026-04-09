FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Benjamin Netanyahu's penchant for killing Hezbollah chiefs: From Hassan Nasrallah to Naim Qassem, relentless campaign explained

Rohit Sharma to star in Netflix project? Ex-IND captain’s post sparks buzz

Keralam Polls 2026: Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal cast their votes, Drishyam actor informs fans 'done my part, your turn'

From Boundaries to Balance Sheets: IPL's Billion-Dollar Reckoning

Research Reduced to Search: The Quiet Dilution of Thought

Technology in Education: From Infrastructure to Imagination

US-Israel-Iran War: Is Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem killed?

Samay Raina 'Still Alive' Show: Mukesh Khanna brutally trolls comedian over 'Shaktiman', 'irrelevant people' remarks, says, 'Kutte ki dum'

Delhi Government accelerates Yamuna rejuvenation with citizen participation: CM Rekha Gupta leads inspection

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Declared: Check KSEAB PUC Class 12 results at Karresults.nic.in; how to download scorecard

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohit Sharma to star in Netflix project? Ex-IND captain’s post sparks buzz

Rohit Sharma to star in Netflix project? Ex-IND captain’s post sparks buzz

Keralam Polls 2026: Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal cast their votes, Drishyam actor informs fans 'done my part, your turn'

Keralam Polls 2026: Mammootty, Mohanlal cast their votes, Drishyam actor informs

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands

From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state

Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'? Indian origin drug dealer, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'?

HomePhotos

INDIA

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety

PM Narendra Modi targeted the TMC-led West Bengal government, calling it a 'nirmam sarkar,' and outlined six guarantees if BJP comes to power.

Monica Singh | Apr 09, 2026, 01:49 PM IST

1.Modi Targets TMC, Promises Change

Modi Targets TMC, Promises Change
1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Purba Medinipur, describing the Trinamool Congress-led government as a 'nirmam sarkar' and urging voters to bring BJP to power to usher in a 'Viksit Bengal.' He emphasised restoring governance and industrial growth in the state.

Advertisement

2.Guarantee 1 - End Atmosphere of Fear

Guarantee 1 - End Atmosphere of Fear
2

PM Modi pledged that a BJP government would replace fear with trust, restoring public faith in law and order. He emphasised that citizens should feel secure and confident in the state’s governance.

3.Guarantee 2 - Administrative Accountability

Guarantee 2 - Administrative Accountability
3

Prime Minister said that under a BJP government, the administration would be fully accountable to the public. Officials at all levels would answer to the people they serve, ensuring transparency and efficiency in governance.

4.Guarantee 3 - Reopen Corruption Cases and women security

Guarantee 3 - Reopen Corruption Cases and women security
4

PM Modi assured that all major cases of corruption, scams, crimes against women and instances of injustice would be reopened. He emphasised that past wrongs would be addressed and justice would be delivered to victims.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Guarantee 4 – Strict Action Against Corruption

Guarantee 4 – Strict Action Against Corruption
5

Prime Minister vowed that all individuals involved in corruption, regardless of position, would face legal action. From ministers to lower-level officials, everyone would be held accountable, leaving no room for TMC leaders to evade justice.

6.Guarantee 5 - Citizenship and Security

Guarantee 5 - Citizenship and Security
6

PM Modi said refugees would enjoy full constitutional rights, while infiltrators would be removed from the state. The BJP would prioritise national security and uphold the rule of law in citizenship matters.

7.Guarantee 6 - 7th Pay Commission Implementation

Guarantee 6 - 7th Pay Commission Implementation
7

PM Modi promised that once a BJP government is formed in West Bengal, the 7th Pay Commission would be implemented. This would ensure better salaries and benefits for government employees, boosting morale and efficiency.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohit Sharma to star in Netflix project? Ex-IND captain’s post sparks buzz
Rohit Sharma to star in Netflix project? Ex-IND captain’s post sparks buzz
Keralam Polls 2026: Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal cast their votes, Drishyam actor informs fans 'done my part, your turn'
Keralam Polls 2026: Mammootty, Mohanlal cast their votes, Drishyam actor informs
From Boundaries to Balance Sheets: IPL's Billion-Dollar Reckoning
From Boundaries to Balance Sheets: IPL's Billion-Dollar Reckoning
Research Reduced to Search: The Quiet Dilution of Thought
Research Reduced to Search: The Quiet Dilution of Thought
Technology in Education: From Infrastructure to Imagination
Technology in Education: From Infrastructure to Imagination
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands
From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'? Indian origin drug dealer, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment
Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'?
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15, from Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakravarthy to Rinku Singh vs Avesh Khan
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 15
Assam Election 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma, his anti-Muslim rhetoric, controversial wife Riniki Bhuyan, networth and more
Assam Election 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma, his anti-Muslim rhetoric
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement