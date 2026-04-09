West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi's 6 guarantees for poll-bound state, from 7th pay commission to women's safety

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INDIA
Monica Singh | Apr 09, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
1.Modi Targets TMC, Promises Change
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Purba Medinipur, describing the Trinamool Congress-led government as a 'nirmam sarkar' and urging voters to bring BJP to power to usher in a 'Viksit Bengal.' He emphasised restoring governance and industrial growth in the state.
2.Guarantee 1 - End Atmosphere of Fear
PM Modi pledged that a BJP government would replace fear with trust, restoring public faith in law and order. He emphasised that citizens should feel secure and confident in the state’s governance.
3.Guarantee 2 - Administrative Accountability
Prime Minister said that under a BJP government, the administration would be fully accountable to the public. Officials at all levels would answer to the people they serve, ensuring transparency and efficiency in governance.
4.Guarantee 3 - Reopen Corruption Cases and women security
PM Modi assured that all major cases of corruption, scams, crimes against women and instances of injustice would be reopened. He emphasised that past wrongs would be addressed and justice would be delivered to victims.
5.Guarantee 4 – Strict Action Against Corruption
Prime Minister vowed that all individuals involved in corruption, regardless of position, would face legal action. From ministers to lower-level officials, everyone would be held accountable, leaving no room for TMC leaders to evade justice.
6.Guarantee 5 - Citizenship and Security
PM Modi said refugees would enjoy full constitutional rights, while infiltrators would be removed from the state. The BJP would prioritise national security and uphold the rule of law in citizenship matters.
7.Guarantee 6 - 7th Pay Commission Implementation
PM Modi promised that once a BJP government is formed in West Bengal, the 7th Pay Commission would be implemented. This would ensure better salaries and benefits for government employees, boosting morale and efficiency.