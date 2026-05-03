West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra, big face-offs to watch

5 . Naoda: Sahina Momtaz Khan vs Humayun Kabir Sekh vs Matiur Rahaman

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Naoda is seeing a multi-cornered contest in 2026, with TMC’s Sahina Momtaz Khan defending the seat she won in 2019 by a 19.61% margin. Her main challengers are Congress’s Matiur Rahaman, RSP’s Habibur Rahaman Mondal, and Independent Humayun Kabir Sekh. BJP, AJUN, and SUCI(C) are also in the fray. With TMC holding Naoda since 2019, the result may depend on how anti-TMC votes split among Congress, RSP, and independents.