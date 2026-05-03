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Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch

Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra, big face-offs to watch

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata vs Suvendu, 5 big face-offs to watch

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Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch

Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra, big face-offs to watch

West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata vs Suvendu, 5 big face-offs to watch

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West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra, big face-offs to watch

West Bengal’s 2026 Election Result: From Mamata Banerjee defending her Bhabanipur bastion against Suvendu Adhikari in a rematch of Nandigram, to Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury taking on BJP’s sitting MLA Subrata Maitra in Baharampur, these face-offs will determine who wins seats on May 4.

Varsha Agarwal | May 03, 2026, 11:45 PM IST

1.Bhabanipur: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari

Bhabanipur: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari
1

Bhabanipur is set for a high-stakes rematch between CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. Banerjee is defending her home seat and political stronghold, which she has won multiple times. Adhikari, after defeating her in Nandigram in 2021, is now challenging her on her own turf. 

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2.Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari vs Pabitra Kar

Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari vs Pabitra Kar
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Nandigram is once again a prestige battleground, with BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari contesting against TMC’s Pabitra Kar. Adhikari, formerly Mamata Banerjee’s close aide and now her top rival, is also contesting from Bhabanipur. He famously defeated Banerjee in Nandigram in 2021.

3.Diamond Harbour: Panna Lal Halder vs Dipak Kumar Halder

Diamond Harbour: Panna Lal Halder vs Dipak Kumar Halder
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The Diamond Harbour Assembly seat is set for a direct rematch between TMC’s Panna Lal Halder and BJP’s Dipak Kumar Halder. Halder, the sitting MLA, retained the seat for TMC in 2021 with 98,478 votes, winning by a margin of 16,996 votes over Dipak Kumar Halder, who polled 81,482 votes. With Diamond Harbour falling under Abhishek Banerjee’s Lok Sabha constituency and being a TMC organisational stronghold, the contest carries symbolic weight beyond the numbers

4.Bahrampur: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury v Subrata Maitra

Bahrampur: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury v Subrata Maitra
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 Baharampur is set to witness a key contest between Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the BJP’s sitting MLA Subrata Maitra. Chowdhury, a five-time MP from Baharampur and former Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is contesting the assembly election after losing in the 2024 parliamentary polls. The face-off is closely watched, given the political weight of both leaders and the seat.

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5.Naoda: Sahina Momtaz Khan vs Humayun Kabir Sekh vs Matiur Rahaman

Naoda: Sahina Momtaz Khan vs Humayun Kabir Sekh vs Matiur Rahaman
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Naoda is seeing a multi-cornered contest in 2026, with TMC’s Sahina Momtaz Khan defending the seat she won in 2019 by a 19.61% margin. Her main challengers are Congress’s Matiur Rahaman, RSP’s Habibur Rahaman Mondal, and Independent Humayun Kabir Sekh. BJP, AJUN, and SUCI(C) are also in the fray. With TMC holding Naoda since 2019, the result may depend on how anti-TMC votes split among Congress, RSP, and independents.

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