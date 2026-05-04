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West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 results, the list of the five richest candidates shows a wide wealth gap, from TMC's Jakir Hossain to BJP's Palash Rana and more.

Anshika Pandey | May 04, 2026, 02:20 PM IST

1.Jakir Hossain (TMC):

Jakir Hossain (TMC):
1

Topping the chart is Jakir Hossain of TMC, contesting from Jangipur, who has declared assets worth a staggering Rs 133 crore. His position at the top highlights a substantial financial lead over other candidates in the state.

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2.Goutam Mishra (TMC):

Goutam Mishra (TMC):
2

Close behind is Goutam Mishra, also from TMC, representing Barjora, with declared assets of Rs 105 crore, making him the second richest candidate in the race.

3.Palash Rana (BJP):

Palash Rana (BJP):
3

In third place is Palash Rana from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting from Raidighi, with assets amounting to Rs 104 crore. His presence shows that high-value candidates come from multiple political parties, not just one.

4.Samir Chakraborty (TMC):

Samir Chakraborty (TMC):
4

Further down the ranking, Samir Chakraborty of TMC from Pandua holds assets worth Rs 76 crore, placing him fourth among the richest candidates. Despite ranking lower, his wealth remains significantly high.

Also read: Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here

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5.Kabi Dutta (TMC):

Kabi Dutta (TMC):
5

Rounding off the top five is Kabi Dutta of TMC from Durgapur Paschim, with declared assets of Rs 72 crore. His financial standing still reflects considerable wealth in comparison to many other candidates.

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