'Weather is too cloudy and radars can’t detect it': Veena Malik's shockingly disgusting tweet on missing IAF AN-32 plane

Pakistani actor Veena Malik hit a new low in which she mocked the missing airmen and PM Modi in a tweet. Veena Malik, who was seen in Bigg Boss, tweeted: “#IAF An-32 hasn’t crashed. Weather is too CLOUDY and Radars can’t detect it, - Military Scientist, PM Shree #NarendraModi @IAF_MCC @narendramodi.”

Even as a massive search operation is underway to find AN-32 of the Indian Air Force, a day after it went missing near the thickly-forested Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh, Pak actor Veena Malik found a way to mock the airmen and PM Modi.

A massive search operation involving a large fleet of planes, choppers and ground force was underway on Tuesday and satellite imagery being used to trace an AN-32 transport

Aircraft equipped with advanced sensors including C-130J, AN-32 and Indian Navy's long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8I were deployed besides Mi-17 and ALH helicopters of the Army to locate the missing plane, officials said.

She has earned so much from the India and this is what she return.

Next time be carefull while giving them job here.

Jai Hind https://t.co/EQAzVvSN6v — Sandeep Chahar @ Bagdoo (@SBagdoo) June 4, 2019

A tragedy of great proportions for so many families and you.Pray to God for His compassion to forgive you lest some tragedy befalls https://t.co/8RcOpKLFXr SHANTI. https://t.co/NXINCM5NUN — Rk malhotra (@Rkmalhotra12) June 4, 2019

Left out of Bollywood — MODIfied Marwari (@marvarichawkida) June 4, 2019

Shameless creature you forgot hospitality extended to you when you were in #BiggBoss and now spreading venom. Doob meregi ek din — Mazher (@mazher50) June 4, 2019

Her remark appeared to be mocking PM Modi’s comment on the IAF Balakot air strike.

Earlier, a top Indian Air Force official on Monday defended Prime Minister's Narendra Modi recent assertion that a rainy day was a better pick for Balakot strikes as the clouds could help fighter jets evade detection by Pakistani radars during the operation, by saying "very strong clouds and very strong convective conditions in clouds prevent the radar from detecting very accurately".



"That is true up to some effect that very strong clouds and very strong convective conditions in clouds prevent the radar from detecting very accurately", said Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Raghunath Nambiar while talking to ANI.