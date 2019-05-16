We are ashamed of Rahul’s ‘madrassa education’: Koena Mitra after Oxford Dictionaries' clarification about 'Modilie'

Oxford said it can confirm that 'Modilie' does not exist in any of the Oxford Dictionaries.

A day after Rahul Gandhi posted a meme on social media introducing a new word 'Modilie', which he claimed was a fresh entry in the English dictionary, the Oxford Dictionaries on Thursday dismissed the Congress President's claim as "fake" and said there is no such word.

"We can confirm that the image showing the entry 'Modilie' is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries," the Oxford Dictionaries posted on its official Twitter handle.