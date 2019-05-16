Search icon
We are ashamed of Rahul’s ‘madrassa education’: Koena Mitra after Oxford Dictionaries' clarification about 'Modilie'

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 16, 2019, 06:59 PM IST

 A day after Rahul Gandhi posted a meme on social media introducing a new word 'Modilie', which he claimed was a fresh entry in the English dictionary, the Oxford Dictionaries on Thursday dismissed the Congress President's claim as "fake" and said there is no such word.

Oxford said it can confirm that 'Modilie' does not exist in any of the Oxford Dictionaries.

Read: Oxford Dictionaries fact-checks Rahul Gandhi

"We can confirm that the image showing the entry 'Modilie' is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries," the Oxford Dictionaries posted on its official Twitter handle.

Koena Mitra replies to Rahul Gandhi: "We Indians are ashamed of @RahulGandhi 's Arrogance and Madrassa education. #RahulLie"

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting on Twitter a screenshot of the entry in the English Living Dictionaries, which described 'Modilie' as a mass noun, that meant "to constantly modify the truth", "to lie incessantly and habitually" and 'to lie without respite'.

Rahul claimed that the new word has been formed by a combination of the words 'Modi' and 'lie'.

The screenshot that the Congress president had shared on Twitter, the three "meanings" of "Modilie" are displayed along with their use in sentences.

Gandhi has been accusing Modi of speaking "lies" on various issues, including on the Rafale jet deal.

