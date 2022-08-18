Search icon
Waterlogging, flooding: More than 4.67 lakh people affected in Odisha, see pics

As floodwaters inundate more villages, the state has sent more NDRF, ODRAF, and Odisha Fire Service rescue teams.

Over 4.67 lakh people in 12 districts have been impacted by the disaster along the Mahanadi river system in Odisha, and the situation has not improved since Tuesday.

Andhuti village in Khorda district, which had been severely impacted by flooding, had a number of its residents saved. 

Waterlogging, flooding in Odisha
At Junagarh block in Kalahandi, the region floods as the water level of the Hati river rises due to heavy rains.

Waterlogging, flooding in Odisha
At Junagarh in Kalahandi, the region becomes buried when the water level of the Hati river rises after severe rainfall.

Waterlogging, flooding in Odisha
Over 4.67 lakh people in 12 districts have been impacted by the disaster.

Waterlogging, flooding in Odisha
In Odisha, women from a flooded village fill drinking water from a water tap.

Waterlogging, flooding in Odisha
Angul, Bargarh, Boudh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Sambalpur, and Subarnapur are among the flood-affected districts.

Waterlogging, flooding in Odisha
As the flood situation in the Mahanadi river system remained unabated, a commuter wades over a knee-deep wet region.

(Photos: ANI)

Waterlogging, flooding in Odisha
A guy wades through waist-deep water as the Mahanadi river system's flood condition remains constant despite a drop in water flow at the Mundali barrage.

