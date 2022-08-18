Waterlogging, flooding: More than 4.67 lakh people affected in Odisha, see pics

As floodwaters inundate more villages, the state has sent more NDRF, ODRAF, and Odisha Fire Service rescue teams.

Over 4.67 lakh people in 12 districts have been impacted by the disaster along the Mahanadi river system in Odisha, and the situation has not improved since Tuesday.

Andhuti village in Khorda district, which had been severely impacted by flooding, had a number of its residents saved.