Waterlogging, flooding, landslides: Rain wreaks havoc in several cities, see pics

For the next five days, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in south Gujarat, with isolated very heavy showers.

As the monsoon season begins, the bulk of India's regions has begun to get varying degrees of rainfall. Flood-like conditions have emerged in a number of districts, while landslides have affected life in the mountain states of the north, as well as smaller ones in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Here are some images of the devastation wrought by rain in India.