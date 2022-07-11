Waterlogging, flooding, landslides: Rain wreaks havoc in several cities, see pics

For the next five days, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in south Gujarat, with isolated very heavy showers.
As the monsoon season begins, the bulk of India's regions has begun to get varying degrees of rainfall. Flood-like conditions have emerged in a number of districts, while landslides have affected life in the mountain states of the north, as well as smaller ones in Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Here are some images of the devastation wrought by rain in India.
1. Madhya Pradesh
Misrod police station premises seen partially submerged with rainwater after heavy showers rain, in Bhopal on Monday. (ANI Photo)
2. Gujarat
A car submerged in flood water after heavy rain in Ahmedabad.
3. Telangana
Commuters wade through waterlogged street fallowing heavy rain in Malakpet area in Hyderabad. (ANI Photo)
4. Maharashtra
Vehicles move through a heavily waterlogged Milan Subway road during heavy rainfall, at Santacruz, in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
5. Jammu and Kashmir
A tipper is washed away due to the flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall, near Darhali Nallah, in Rajouri. (ANI Photo)
6. Uttarakhand
Due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand, the lotus river sprang up in Uttarkashi. (Photo: IANS)
7. Maharashtra
A school bus and other vehicles half submerged at Narendra Nagar under bridge due to water-logged after heavy rain, at Narendra Nagar in Nagpur. (Photo: IANS)
8. Punjab
A vehicle wades through a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rain, in Patiala. (PTI Photo)
9. Assam
Army personnel conducts a rescue operation in the flood-affected areas of Silchar, in the Cachar district of Assam on Saturday. (ANI Photo)