Watch Live TV for West Bengal Lok Sabha election results 2019 updates

How to watch West Bengal election result live
The EC will deploy 200 coys of Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) in West Bengal in addition to the 82 companies present to ensure security at the counting centres and check any post-poll violence when the exercise is taken up, an EC senior official said Wednesday.
The counting for 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal will be taken up Thursday along with the rest of the country.
A tight three-tier security layer has been laid out during the counting process. Section 144 Cr PC has been imposed in a 100 metre radius of counting venues, while the innermost security layer is being manned by central forces.
State police personnel will not be allowed to enter the counting hall, the official said.
"We already had 82 CAPF coys of central forces for the security of the strong rooms. Now the EC has directed deployment of another 200 CAPF coys for the security of the counting centres and counter post-poll violence in West Bengal," the official said quoting the EC directive.
There will be 58 counting centres with around 25,000 counting personnel in 78799 polling stations spread over 294 assembly segments in the state, he said.
"The strong rooms will be opened at around 7 am and counting will start at 8 am. First we will start counting the postal ballots and then go on to the EVMs. Only after it the VVPATs will be tallied," the EC official said.
The Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal was held in seven phases in 42 Lok Sabha constituencies which saw 466 candidates contesting in the poll fight.
1. TMC asks workers to be careful against EVM swap
The Trinamool Congress leadership has asked its workers in West Bengal to guard strongrooms in their respective areas, fearing that the BJP might try to smuggle out EVMs, TMC leaders said on Wednesday.
"We have asked our cadres to be on high alert and guard strongrooms in their respective areas... so that the BJP can't indulge in any sort of mischief," a senior TMC leader said.
"We apprehend that the BJP might try to manipulate the EVMs. Therefore, our party supremo (and chief minister Mamata Banerjee) has ordered us to be high on alert," another TMC leader said.
The Trinamool Congress, which has dubbed exit polls as "gossip", had said as per its internal reports from districts, the party was comfortably placed to win.
The BJP's West Bengal leadership, however, has alleged this to be a ploy by the TMC to unleash violence if the results go against it.
Unfazed by exit poll projections, the TMC also exuded confidence that it would play a major role in the formation of a new government, for which it is in touch with various opposition parties.
2. BJP hoping for big gain in Bengal
Amit Shah had given an ambitious target of 23 seats for BJP to win in West Bengal. If exit polls are correct, BJP may win anything from 5 to 23 seats and is likely to touch the 30% voteshare mark.
That will be a momentous feat for BJP in one of the final frontiers the party has.
3. Can the Left open its account?
In 2014, CPM had two seats in West Bengal. Most exit polls are giving them between 0-1. If it comes true, it would be a huge fall for a party which ruled the state for 34 years. Currently Left is going through acute leadership crisis in Bengal.