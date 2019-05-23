Watch Live TV for Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election results 2019 updates

Catch all the updates
With opposition parties expressing doubts over the security of EVMs, the Election Commission officials said all arrangements have been made for smooth counting of votes on Thursday for 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers across the state for the counting process, which will start at 8 am, with entry of authorised people inside the counting centres being allowed only on valid passes, said election officials.
Extra precaution is being taken in about a dozen sensitive districts and prohibitory orders have been imposed, sources said, adding the EC has already banned victory processions and warned that no laxity in compliance of orders would be tolerated.
A three-tier security system has been put in place at the counting centres all over the state with deployment of sufficient number of personnel from paramilitary forces and state police to ensure smooth conduct of counting and strict compliance of law and order.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) L Venkateshwarlu said all arrangements for smooth counting have been completed with proper training to the officials and staff on counting duty.
"Orders have also been issued to them to strictly follow the directives for the counting process," the CEO said.
Though trends will be available at regular intervals during the counting, results will be declared only after approval from the Election Commission, he said.
"The announcement of results this time could take a little longer with five booths in each assembly segment of the Lok Sabha constituency to be cross-examined with VVPAT slips," he said.
Polling for the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases with around 58 per cent of the total 14.76 crore voters exercising their franchise.
Other than EVM glitches at certain places, the polling in the state was peaceful.
Opposition parties, however, have expressed doubts over the security of EVMs kept in strong rooms in different constituencies and accused the district administration of favouring the ruling party.
1. Heavy security in place
ith the results of the general elections coming on Thursday, police are gearing up as many political heavyweights including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are trying their luck from the state.
"We have arranged central as well as state armed forces including PAC, civil defense adequately. The forces will ensure that the counting of votes is also conducted as peacefully as the last seven phases of voting," said Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IG), Law and Order.
Forces have also been instructed to be extra-vigilant in 34 communally sensitive districts, he added.
To the questions being raised on the accuracy of EVM machines, Kumar said, "The administration is countering all the rumours spread over EVMs and action will be taken against people spreading rumours with ill-will."
With all the seven phases of voting concluded, the counting of votes will take place on Thursday.
2. SP-BSP have raised questions about EVMs
Both SP and BSP have raised several issues with EVMs and have repeatedly said more use of VVPAT should be done to ensure the credibility of the system is maintained.
The issue may get more traction if the actual results are in line with the Exit Poll predictions which would mean SP-BSP not exactly getting the kind of dividend they were hoping for when the parties came together.
3. Priyanka Gandhi in UP
A big question will be answered today regarding how effective was Priyanka Gandhi in the campaign traill.
The exit polls show very little traction for Congress, but then again Uttar Pradesh has surprised one and all in the past.