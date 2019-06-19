Watch: From 'Jai Shri Ram' to 'Allahu Akbar', religious slogans echo in Parliament as MPs take oath

A virtual slogan-shouting contest between the treasury and opposition benches overshadowed the second round of oath-taking as well with some raising religious slogans.

Almost all the MPs have taken oath in the Lower House of the Parliament after the commencement of 17th Lok Sabha. The oath-taking session commenced on June 17, with Prime Minister Modi who was the first one to take, followed by his cabinet minister including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, other ministers and MPs.

One issue which took everybody's attention was the chanting of religious slogans including, 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', 'Mandir Vahin Banayenge' (temple will be built there), which were witnessed at various occasions as MPs kept taking oath.

While Lok Sabha members raised slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', many MPs counter back with 'Allahu Akbar' and other chants.

Over 200 MPs were administered the oath by pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar, a seven-term BJP MP. On Monday, 320 MPs took oath. Some members in the existing House strength of 542 who missed the ceremony will take the oath later.

As members kept engaging in raillery, the sloganeering went unabated when they ignored the Chair's direction to refrain from raising the slogans.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)