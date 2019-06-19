Search icon
Watch: From 'Jai Shri Ram' to 'Allahu Akbar', religious slogans echo in Parliament as MPs take oath

A virtual slogan-shouting contest between the treasury and opposition benches overshadowed the second round of oath-taking as well with some raising religious slogans.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 19, 2019, 07:36 PM IST

Almost all the MPs have taken oath in the Lower House of the Parliament after the commencement of 17th Lok Sabha. The oath-taking session commenced on June 17, with Prime Minister Modi who was the first one to take, followed by his cabinet minister including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, other ministers and MPs.  

One issue which took everybody's attention was the chanting of religious slogans including, 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', 'Mandir Vahin Banayenge' (temple will be built there), which were witnessed at various occasions as MPs kept taking oath. 

While Lok Sabha members raised slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', many MPs counter back with 'Allahu Akbar' and other chants. 

A virtual slogan-shouting contest between the treasury and opposition benches overshadowed the second round of oath-taking as well with some raising religious slogans. 

Over 200 MPs were administered the oath by pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar, a seven-term BJP MP. On Monday, 320 MPs took oath. Some members in the existing House strength of 542 who missed the ceremony will take the oath later.

As members kept engaging in raillery, the sloganeering went unabated when they ignored the Chair's direction to refrain from raising the slogans.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

1. 'Mandir Vahin Banayenge' chants raised when Sakshi Maharaj took oath

'Mandir Vahin Banayenge' chants raised when Sakshi Maharaj took oath
1/4

Slogans of 'mandir vahin banayenge' (temple will be built there) were raised in the Lok Sabha after Sakshi Maharaj, the BJP MP who won Unnao in Uttar Pradesh took oath as a member of the House on Tuesday.

 

Dressed in his usual saffron attire, he took the oath in Sanskrit.

Maharaj concluded his oath with "Jai Shri Ram", which was received by BJP members with loud thumping of tables and chants of "Mandir vahin banayenge" in the House. 

 

Earlier this month, Maharaj, who is known for making controversial remarks, said that "if you do not vote in my favour, then you will get sins in return." Last month he said that no elections would be required after the 2019 elections owing to "Modi tsunami."

2. Owaisi responded with 'Allahu Akbar' when greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

Owaisi responded with 'Allahu Akbar' when greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'
2/4

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi was greeted with slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' from the treasury benches when the Hyderabad MP moved to take his oath.

After taunting the saffron camp with hand gestures to continue with their sloganeering, Owaisi responded by saying 'Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind' after he read out his oath. (Photo: ANI)

3. 'Vande Mataram' against Islam, says SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq

'Vande Mataram' against Islam, says SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq
3/4

While many BJP MPs ended their oath with chants of 'Bharat mata ki jai' and Jai Shri Ram, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, objected to 'Vande Mataram' slogan, drawing protests from members of treasury benches who demanded an apology from him. 

Responding to the raising of slogans 'Vande Matram' in Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party's MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq said, "Jahan tak Vande Mataram ka taaluq hai, it is against Islam we cannot follow it" after concluding his oath.

 

While he was taking oath, chantings like Vande Mataram were being chanted by other members in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI video screen grab) 

 

4. 'Radhey, Radhey', chanted BJP MP Hema Malini

'Radhey, Radhey', chanted BJP MP Hema Malini
4/4

BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini concluded her oath with 'Radhey, Radhey' and a phrase from shloka in praise of Lord Krishna. 

While BJP's Ravi Kishan, a Bhopuri actor-turned MP from Gorakhpur, took oath in a dramatic style, adding pauses with emphasis as he read the text. He chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Guru Gorakhnath Ki Jai.' 

