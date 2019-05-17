Watch: BJP Dum Dum candidate Samik Bhattacharya’s and Mukul Roy’s cars attacked, BJP blames TMC

On a day that PM Modi addressed a rally in Dum Dum, the BJP candidate from Dum Dum Samik Bhattacharya was attacked in Nagerbazar. His vehicle was vandalised, and Bhattacharya said that he was attacked by TMC cadre.

TMC claimed that he was campaigning beyond the 10 PM deadline. TMC workers were protesting after they found out that BJP leader Mukul Roy was holding a closed-door meeting with some CPI(M) leaders. Roy was holed up in the location, and police forced had to rush to the spot.

CPI(M) has denied the claims and said that Mukul Roy went for his wife's birthday celebration and said he hadn't gone for any meeting.

Police forces evacuated Mukul Roy from the spot and several sections of CAPF were also deployed at the spot. Roy’s car was vandalised as well.

So, far the violence in West Bengal during the polls has been the talk of the nation and even PM Modi spoke about it during his exclusive interview with Zee 24 Ghanta.

In the Dum Dum seat, the BJP has fielded Samik Bhattacharya against sitting TMC MP Saugata Ray. Left Front major CPI(M) has nominated Nepaldeb Bhattacharya, while the Congress announced the name of Saurav Saha.

BJP candidate from Dum Dum Samik Bhattacharya attacked in Nagerbazar. His vehicle completely vandalised. Bhattarcharya claims he was attacked by TMC cadres. pic.twitter.com/4HGoKhh4gB — DNA (@dna) May 16, 2019

More videos from the scene pic.twitter.com/Raif7QkGkI — DNA (@dna) May 16, 2019