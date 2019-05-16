Vidyasagar Vandalism: EC shunts officer-in-charge of local police station, Kolkata Police sets up SIT

On Thursday, the Election Commission shunts Kaushik Das, officer-in-charge of Amherst Park Police Station who was in the eye of the storm after violence erupted during Amit Shah’s roadshow. There were massive clashes in front of and inside Vidyasagar College which came under his jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police appointed a SIT to investigate the matter. The SIT will be headed by DC North Debashish Sarkar.

Kolkata witnessed widespread violence on Tuesday at BJP president Amit Shah's massive road show in the city. A bust of 19th century Bengali reformer and polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was desecrated during clashes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that the West Bengal Police, in connivance with the state government, was trying to wipe out evidence of the desecration of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue.

Addressing a rally, Modi said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, "frustrated over her imminent defeat", has threatened to put him behind bars after the general elections.

"TMC goons are spreading violence, and they vandalised the statue of Vidyasagar. The way the state government erased proof of the Narada and Sarada scams, in the same manner, it is trying to remove evidence in this incident," he said.

Those involved in the act of vandalising the statue should be given exemplary punishment, the PM insisted.

Police officers are trying to wipe out the evidence of the incident in order to save the TMC goons, Modi alleged.

"The TMC and their goons have made Bengal a hell.

Those involved in this act, in this sin should be given strong punishment," he said.