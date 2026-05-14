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VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more

V.D. Satheesan is a senior Congress leader from Kerala and currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Know about his net worth, education, family and more.

Anshika Pandey | May 14, 2026, 01:00 PM IST

1.Who is V.D. Satheesan?

Who is V.D. Satheesan?
1

V.D. Satheesan is a senior Indian politician from Kerala and a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress. He currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Known for his grassroots political rise, he has represented the Paravur constituency multiple times and is considered one of the key figures in Kerala politics.

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2.Next Kerala CM?

Next Kerala CM?
2

V.D. Satheesan is often projected by supporters as a possible future Chief Minister candidate from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). However, there is no official declaration from the party confirming him as the next CM. The decision will depend on electoral outcomes and internal party leadership choices in the Kerala Assembly elections.

3.Family:

Family:
3

Satheesan comes from a middle-class background in Kerala. He is married to Lakshmipriya, and the couple has a daughter. His family is known to maintain a relatively private life despite his active political career. His wife is also listed in election affidavits regarding shared assets and properties.

4.Education:

Education:
4

V.D. Satheesan is an educated leader who holds a law degree (LLB). He entered public life through student politics and gradually rose through various levels of the Indian National Congress. His academic background in law has supported his legislative and political career in Kerala politics.

Also read: West Bengal Politics Shifts: After TMC ouster, Suvendu Adhikari-led government revives cattle slaughter curbs

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5.Net worth:

Net worth:
5

As per his election affidavit filed ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls, V.D. Satheesan declared a total family net worth of over Rs 6.69 crore. This includes movable assets like cash, bank deposits, gold, and shares, as well as immovable property such as land and residential buildings. The couple also holds liabilities of around Rs 41 lakh combined.

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