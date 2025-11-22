Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet

PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G20 Summit: 'Force for...'
INDIA
Apurwa Amit | Nov 22, 2025, 10:38 PM IST
1.Vamsi Gadiraju and Netra Mantena's wedding
Netra Mantena, daughter of US pharma billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, is marrying tech innovator Vamsi Gadiraju on November 23, 2025, at Udaipur’s Jagmandir Island Palace. The star-studded pre-wedding bash, attended by Jennifer Lopez, Donald Trump Jr., Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh, is one of India’s biggest events of 2025. Ahead of their wedding, videos and photos from their sangeet ceremony are going viral on the internet.
2.Ranveer Singh's energetic dance with Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend
3.Janhvi Kapoor's mesmerizing dance on Pardesiya
Janhvi Kapoor took the stage with a high-energy set to 'Pardesiya' from her recent film 'Param Sundari'. Her mesmerizing performace added extra glamour to the wedding.
4.Shahid Kapoor's powerpack dance at Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding
Shahid Kapoor got the audience standing and cheering with his performance of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.'
5.Varun Dhawan's high-energy dance at Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan performed a high-energy dance at the recent star-studded wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of an American billionaire, and Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur. He danced on one of his popular songs 'Badri Ki Dulhania.'
6.Kriti Sanon's dance at Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding
Kriti Sanon sets the stage on fire at a big fat wedding In Udaipur. She performed to her popular tracks, including "Sweety Tera Drama" from her film Bareilly Ki Barfi and "Naina" from her recent film Crew.