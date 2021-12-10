Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Education qualifications of CM Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, others

While caste and religion play important roles in the politics of the state, there is a large section that votes for education and development.
Uttar Pradesh is gearing for the 2022 Assembly elections and the parties such as the ruling BJP, along with Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party are being seen as the main contenders. While caste and religion play important roles in the politics of the state, there is a large section that votes for education and development.
Let us tell you the educational qualifications of some of the bigwigs of Uttar Pradesh politics:
1. Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has studied at a military school in Dholpur, Rajasthan. He holds a B.E Civil Environmental degree from Mysore University in Karnataka. Akhilesh has also studied at the University of Sydney in Australia.
2. Mayawati
The BSP supremo, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh four times, has studied BA from Kalindi College, Delhi University. She then did B.Ed from VMLG College in Ghaziabad and then obtained an LLB degree from Delhi University in the year 1983.
3. Yogi Adityanath
The current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has won the Lok Sabha elections from Gorakhpur 5 times in a row. He is originally from Uttarakhand and has graduated from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Srinagar, Uttarakhand.
4. Jayant Chaudhary
After the death of father Ajit Singh, this time the responsibility of the Rashtriya Lok Dal rests on Jayant Chaudhary's shoulders. RLD is also known as the farmers' party, and the Jat vote bank is its biggest strength. The Rashtriya Lok Dal may have a stronghold in the countryside of western UP but Jayant, like his father Ajit Singh, has studied abroad. Jayant Chaudhary is a postgraduate and holds an M.Sc degree in accounting and finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
5. Chandrashekhar
BHIM Army chief Chandrashekhar is a law graduate. Before venturing into politics, he worked for the education of the backward communities. Chandrashekhar is a youth leader and has a huge following among the younger population of the state. Political experts say Chandrashekhar may cause major damage to Mayawati in several seats this time.
6. Om Prakash Rajbhar
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Rajbhar, who quit the BJP and formed an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's party, had graduated from Baldev Degree College in Varanasi. Om Prakash Rajbhar had been a minister in the Yogi government but later resigned as minister. It is said that Om Prakash Rajbhar once used to drive autos to make a living. His party is considered to have an influence on many seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh.