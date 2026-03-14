UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results row: From two Akansha Singh claiming rank 301 to IPS Aastha Jain's EWS quota; controversies explained

1 . Bihar's Akansha Singh vs UP's Akansha Singh

1

The first controversy emerged when Akanksha Singh, daughter of Ranjeet Singh, a doctor from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar's Akansha Singh, the Brahmeshwar Mukhiya's granddaughter, both claimed that they have secured rank 301 in UPSC CSE final merit list. From their names to their roll numbers, all appeared exact similar. Hpwever, the lie of Bihar's Akansha Singh busted when she shared her admit card online and netizens found out that the roll number displayed on the admit card appeared different when the QR code was scanned. UPSC later clarified that Ghazipur's Akansha Singh was the one who secured rank 301.