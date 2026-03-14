UPSC CSE 2025 Final Results row: From two Akansha Singh claiming rank 301 to IPS Aastha Jain's EWS quota; controversies explained

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INDIA
Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 14, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
1.Bihar's Akansha Singh vs UP's Akansha Singh
The first controversy emerged when Akanksha Singh, daughter of Ranjeet Singh, a doctor from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar's Akansha Singh, the Brahmeshwar Mukhiya's granddaughter, both claimed that they have secured rank 301 in UPSC CSE final merit list. From their names to their roll numbers, all appeared exact similar. Hpwever, the lie of Bihar's Akansha Singh busted when she shared her admit card online and netizens found out that the roll number displayed on the admit card appeared different when the QR code was scanned. UPSC later clarified that Ghazipur's Akansha Singh was the one who secured rank 301.
2.The Shikha mix-up
A name 'Shikha' appeared in the UPSC CSE final list 2025 across the rank 113, and then became a confusion for two Shikha's. Shikha Gautam from UP's Bulandhshahar and another Shikha Shekhawat from Haryana's Rohtak, both claimed to have their names on the list. However, it turned out that Shikha Seharawat from Rohtak in Haryana, who currently works as a Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) in Sampla, Rohtak, was the rightful owner. UP's Shikha reportedly did not even cleared the MAINS examination.
3.Ranjeet Yadav 'fake' 440 rank claim
A man from Bihar, Ranjeet Yadav falsely claimed that he had secured Rank 440 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025. He even started celebrating his 'fake' achivement in the vilage and gave motivational speech. Many local polticians and Area SHO also honoured him and interviewed him. However, it was later revealed that Rank 440 actually belonged to another candidate from Chikballapur, Karnataka. Following this, Ranjeet yadav reportedly fled away and had switched off his phone.
4.Aastha Jain EWS quota row
Aastha Jain, a native of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, has etched her name in the list of top achievers in the UPSC CSE 2025 by securing AIR 9. However, it was revealed that she had previously cleared UPSC securing AIR 131 and allotted Indian Police Service (IPS). But the controversy emerged when she gave two of her previous attempts under General category, and suddenly appearing for 2025 examination under EWS category to improve her rank from IPS to IAS.