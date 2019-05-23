UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live: BJP thrashes SP-BSP alliance, leads in 59 seats

UP Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live updates of 80 seats: Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers across the state for the counting process, with entry of authorised people inside the counting centres being allowed only on valid passes.

The counting of votes for 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh began at 8 am on Thursday. The Election Commission officials said all arrangements have been made for smooth counting of votes.

With opposition parties expressing doubts over the security of EVMs, the Union Home Ministry has put states on alert, warning that there are calls of violence.

Extra precaution is being taken in about a dozen sensitive districts and prohibitory orders have been imposed, sources said, adding the EC has already banned victory processions and warned that no laxity in compliance of orders would be tolerated.

A three-tier security system has been put in place at the counting centres all over the state with the deployment of sufficient number of personnel from paramilitary forces and state police to ensure smooth conduct of counting and strict compliance of law and order.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) L Venkateshwarlu said all arrangements for smooth counting have been completed with proper training to the officials and staff on counting duty.