UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live: BJP thrashes SP-BSP alliance, leads in 59 seats

UP Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live updates of 80 seats:

The counting of votes for 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh began at 8 am on Thursday. The Election Commission officials said all arrangements have been made for smooth counting of votes.

With opposition parties expressing doubts over the security of EVMs, the Union Home Ministry has put states on alert, warning that there are calls of violence. 

Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers across the state for the counting process, with the entry of authorised people inside the counting centres being allowed only on valid passes, said election officials.

Extra precaution is being taken in about a dozen sensitive districts and prohibitory orders have been imposed, sources said, adding the EC has already banned victory processions and warned that no laxity in compliance of orders would be tolerated.

A three-tier security system has been put in place at the counting centres all over the state with the deployment of sufficient number of personnel from paramilitary forces and state police to ensure smooth conduct of counting and strict compliance of law and order.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) L Venkateshwarlu said all arrangements for smooth counting have been completed with proper training to the officials and staff on counting duty.

1. UP Live Updates: BJP

14:36 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: BJP- 60, Apna Dal (Soneylal)-1

 

12:26 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: BJP- 57, Apna Dal (Soneylal)-1

 

10:53 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: BJP lead in 57 seats, ally Apna Dal (S) lead in one seat

 

10:30 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: BJP lead in over 52 seats

 

8:58 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: Congress' Sonia Gandhi retains steady lead over BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh

2. UP Live Updates: Congress

14:37 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: Congress' Rahul Gandhi behind BJP's Smriti Irani, Sonia Gandhi leads in Rae Bareli  (Congress- 1, Apna Dal-1)

 

10:54 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: Congress' Rahul Gandhi behind BJP's Smriti Irani

 

8:57 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: Congress' Rahul Gandhi behind BJP's Smriti Irani as per early trends

 

10:33 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: Rahul Gandhi trails behind Smriti Irani in Amethi (Smriti Irani- 11143, Rahul Gandhi- 9212)

3. UP Live Updates: SP-BSP-RLD

14:37 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: BSP- 12, SP-6, Rashtriya Lok Dal-00

 

12:26 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: BSP- 11, SP-8, Congress- 1, Apna Dal-1, Apna Dal (Soneylal)-1 Rashtriya Lok Dal-1

 

10:54 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: SP-BSP alliance leading in 20 seats

 

10:30 IST Thursday, 23 May 2019: Samajwadi Party lead in 8 seats, BSP lead in 11 seats

 

4. Announcement of results could take a little longer with VVPAT counting

"Orders have also been issued to them to strictly follow the directives for the counting process," CEO L Venkateshwarlu said.

 

Though trends will be available at regular intervals during the counting, results will be declared only after approval from the Election Commission, he said.

 

"The announcement of results this time could take a little longer with five booths in each assembly segment of the Lok Sabha constituency to be cross-examined with VVPAT slips," he said.

5. 58% turnout among 14.76 crore voters

Polling for the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases with around 58% of the total 14.76 crore voters exercising their franchise.

 

Other than EVM glitches at certain places, the polling in the state was peaceful.

 

Opposition parties, however, have expressed doubts over the security of EVMs kept in strong rooms in different constituencies and accused the district administration of favouring the ruling party.

