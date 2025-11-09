Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Tsunami advisory in Japan after 6.7-magnitude quake strikes off Iwate coast
INDIA
Monica Singh | Nov 09, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
1.Talakadu, Karnataka: The Deserted Temple Town
Located on the banks of the Kaveri River, Talakadu was once the capital of the Western Ganga dynasty. Over the centuries, it became a thriving centre of culture and religion, home to over 30 grand temples. Today, however, the town is largely covered by dunes, with only a few temples visible at times, as the shifting sands uncover and bury them. The eerie silence of this ghost town, paired with its historical significance, makes it a must-visit for history and adventure enthusiasts.
2.Mandu, Madhya Pradesh: The Haunted Capital of Malwa
Mandu, once the capital of the Malwa region, has stood in quiet ruins for almost 400 years. The town is famous for its ruins of palaces, mosques, and tombs, each a testament to its glorious past. But it is also believed to be haunted by the spirits of its last rulers, King Baz Bahadur and Rani Roopmati, whose tragic love story is said to echo through the empty corridors of the palace. Visitors often report a strange, eerie atmosphere that adds to Mandu’s mystique.
3.Ross Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Nature’s Takeover
Ross Island was once the administrative headquarters of the British in the Andaman Islands, with beautiful structures like bakeries, churches, and offices. However, the island’s charm was short-lived, as it was abandoned after a Japanese occupation during World War II.
4.Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu: The Cyclone's Ghost Town
The picturesque town of Dhanushkodi, located at the tip of Tamil Nadu, was once a thriving port town. However, a devastating cyclone in 1964 wiped out the town, forcing its inhabitants to flee. Today, it stands abandoned, with remnants of old churches, a railway station, and police stations still intact, but empty.
5.Maluti, Jharkhand: The Forgotten Temple Town
Maluti, located in the Dumka district of Jharkhand, was once home to a thriving religious community. In the 17th and 18th centuries, the Baj Basanta dynasty built over 100 temples here. However, today, only 58 temples remain, many in a dilapidated state. This forgotten town now stands as a silent reminder of its religious and architectural glory.
6.Lakhpat, Gujarat: The Abandoned Port Town
Lakhpat was once an important port town in Gujarat, strategically connecting India and Sindh. Enclosed by massive fort walls, Lakhpat was a bustling hub of trade and commerce. However, an earthquake in 1819 caused the Indus River to change course, rendering the town uninhabitable.
7.Kuldhara, Rajasthan: The Village of Curses
The mysterious town of Kuldhara, located near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, is perhaps the most famous haunted village in India. Established in 1291 by the Paliwal Brahmins, Kuldhara was once a thriving community. But in the 19th century, it was abandoned overnight under mysterious circumstances.