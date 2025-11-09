Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

2 . Mandu, Madhya Pradesh: The Haunted Capital of Malwa

Mandu, once the capital of the Malwa region, has stood in quiet ruins for almost 400 years. The town is famous for its ruins of palaces, mosques, and tombs, each a testament to its glorious past. But it is also believed to be haunted by the spirits of its last rulers, King Baz Bahadur and Rani Roopmati, whose tragic love story is said to echo through the empty corridors of the palace. Visitors often report a strange, eerie atmosphere that adds to Mandu’s mystique.