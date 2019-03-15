Twitterati criticise Cong IT Cell head Divya Spandana for calling PM Modi’s supporters ‘stupid’ Spandana put out a tweet with the Prime Minister's picture with overlaid text that read, "Did you know? 1 out of 3 Modi supporters are just as stupid as the other two." She captioned the image as, "My favourite! Aren't they adorable?" Mar 15, 2019, 07:08 PM IST Congress social media and communications head Divya Spandana has tweeted a meme that could further aggravate the war of words between the Congress and the BJP. Spandana, considered a close aide to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, tweeted a meme calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporters "stupid." Spandana put out a tweet with the Prime Minister's picture with overlaid text that read, "Did you know? 1 out of 3 Modi supporters are just as stupid as the other two." She captioned the image as, "My favourite! Aren't they adorable?" My favourite! Aren’t they adorable? pic.twitter.com/YZ52s48Y9o — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 13, 2019

1/3 In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi led BJP secured close to 32 per cent of the total votes, who according to this latest meme endorsed by the Congress social media in-charge, would be considered "stupid". Responses to Spandana's late Wednesday night tweet were critical in tone. One read, "Did you know, That one of these two is as much of a failure in ACTING as she is in heading an IT cell?" Another twitter handle replied in a similar taste with a picture of Congress party president Rahul Gandhi's picture, the text of which read, "Did you know 3 out of 3 Rahul fans are as stupid as Rahul himself."



2/3 This is not the first time that the social media head of India's oldest political party has made insulting remarks on a social media platform. In September last year, Spandana was booked for sedition over a tweet calling Prime Minister a "thief". The tweet had a photoshopped picture of Prime Minister painting the word "chor" -- or thief -- on the forehead of his statue. The photo was captioned, #ChorPMChupHai. Observers feel Spandana's derogatory tweet has a stark resemblance with Hillary Clinton dismissing Donald Trump’s supporters as a "basket of deplorables" in the run-up to 2016 US Presidential elections. Clinton's remark incensed a wide supporter base of Donald Trump, who delivered Trump a shock victory at the hustings.



